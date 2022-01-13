An error occurred. Please try again.

Duncan and Todd has unveiled plans to demolish a decades-old lens laboratory to make way for a block of flats.

The optician and hearing care specialists have applied to Aberdeen City Council for permission to flatten the Caledonian Optical Ltd building at 26 Hollybank Place.

It would be replaced with a four-storey development of 11 two-bedroom flats.

The lens manufacturing plant, which opened in 1976, underwent a major upgrade in 2016.

The firm was tight-lipped about the future of the facility, but said the move comes as part of “exciting expansion plans”.

Why do locals object?

However, neighbours fear that a potential further 22 people on the street will exacerbate parking problems.

And some have voiced fears that such a towering new building could block out any sunlight from reaching their properties.

Scroll back and forth to see how the site could change –

Caledonian Optical opened just four years after Duncan and Todd opened its first store in Peterhead.

The eye specialist spent more than £1 million on refurbishing the lab about five years ago.

That included a £500,000 in-house coating facility, and a second machine line to double its capacity and drastically cut turnaround times.

Duncan and Todd architects say flats will ‘enhance’ area

Design documents prepared by the Tinto architecture firm says the site represents “a prime opportunity for a considered residential development”.

They state: “The flats designs are unique, of a spatial quality that is generous and well

developed.

“They look at creating a community within the development as communal areas are considered and well designed.

“We believe these would enhance the surrounding area.”

Would flats present a ‘privacy problem’?

Hollybank Place residents disagree with Duncan and Todd’s vision.

In a letter of objection to the council, Eileen Galashan said: “There is a huge parking problem in this area, especially overnight.

“Allowing up to 22 more vehicles in the area is going to increase the problem.

“There is also a privacy problem with a four-storey building overlooking my bedroom.”

Stuart Cameron said trying to park on the street is already “extremely difficult”.

He added: “I would also agree with others the look of this building is not in keeping with the traditional appearance of all other building in the street.”

‘Unsightly’

Holly Davies said the new-build flats would be an “unsightly” addition to the traditional area.

And she also raised fears about the size of the block.

“The development would block the majority of sunlight coming into my home,” Miss Davies added.

“This would mean my home would be in shadow all the time, and would prevent any natural light and warmth coming in.”

‘Still exploring options’

A spokeswoman for Duncan and Todd said the destruction of the lab was part of plans still “in development”.

She added: “We are still exploring options, including the outcome of feasibility studies as well as planning consent.

“It is too early to comment in detail until the plans are finalised over the coming months.”

Duncan and Todd is the largest privately-owned optician and hearing care provider in Scotland, with recent acquisitions taking its number of branches to 42.

The Caledonian Optical building hit the headlines last year as a high-profile victim of storm damage.

Residents were forced to flee their homes when windy weather caused damage to the neighbouring address on Hollybank Place.

The masonry is understood to have landed in the stock room, setting off alarms and prompting an immediate evacuation.

You can see the flats proposal for yourself here.