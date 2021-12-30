Body found in search for missing man with links to Aberdeenshire

An error occurred. Please try again.

A body has been found on land near Langholm during a search for a man missing from Annan.

Though formal identification is yet to take place, the family of James Turner has been informed.

Mr Turner was reported missing after leaving his home on Tuesday December 28.

Police extended their search for the 45-year-old to Aberdeenshire as he was known to have links with Aboyne.

Officers have confirmed the body was found at around 11.30am on Thursday December 30.

They have said that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the find and that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.