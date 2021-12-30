Aberdeen couple’s garden wall destroyed as two cars smash through and ‘individuals run from scene’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are investigating after two cars crashed through a garden wall.

The occupants of one of the vehicles are believed to have fled the scene following the crash on Hilton Drive, Aberdeen.

One person has been taken to hospital.

Brian Rhodes was at home when he heard two loud bangs, and when he opened his curtains he was horrified to find heaps of granite, cast iron and two cars scattered across his garden.

Rushing outside to inspect the scene, a neighbour claimed they had seen two individuals running from a grey Volkswagon Golf involved in the crash.

Police and ambulance crews arrived at the scene near the junction with Hilton Avenue at around 6.20pm.

The driver of the second car, a white Dacia Sandero, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Their condition is currently unknown.

Significant damage had been done to both cars and the Rhodes family’s garden.

Among the destruction were broken bricks, cast iron gates, scattered glass and tyre tracks embedded into the grass.

‘Not the first time this has happened’

Mr Rhodes, 80, has said this type of incident wasn’t uncommon to the area.

He said: “Several years ago a Vauxhall Nova crashed through our wall and ended up on its roof.

“The council put some pedestrian measures in place and for a time that seemed to calm stuff down, but recently there have been so many people speeding down here.

“No one is driving at the speed limit and it is only a matter of time before someone is hurt.”

Mr Rhodes spent much of the evening clearing up glass and bricks strewn across the road and his garden.

He added: “I just hope this is the type of thing people need to hear about in order to do something about the road.

“It isn’t what you need going into the new year, we will have to claim off the home insurance and get builders in to repair the damage.”

Both vehicles have been removed from the scene opposite Murisons Cars.