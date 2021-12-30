Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen couple’s garden wall destroyed as two cars smash through and ‘individuals run from scene’

By Daniel Boal
December 30, 2021, 7:43 pm Updated: December 30, 2021, 9:33 pm
Two car crash on Hilton Drive in Aberdeen.
Two car crash on Hilton Drive in Aberdeen.

Police are investigating after two cars crashed through a garden wall.

The occupants of one of the vehicles are believed to have fled the scene following the crash on Hilton Drive, Aberdeen.

One person has been taken to hospital.

Brian Rhodes was at home when he heard two loud bangs, and when he opened his curtains he was horrified to find heaps of granite, cast iron and two cars scattered across his garden.

Rushing outside to inspect the scene, a neighbour claimed they had seen two individuals running from a grey Volkswagon Golf involved in the crash.

Police and ambulance crews arrived at the scene near the junction with Hilton Avenue at around 6.20pm.

The driver of the second car, a white Dacia Sandero, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Their condition is currently unknown.

Significant damage had been done to both cars and the Rhodes family’s garden.

Among the destruction were broken bricks, cast iron gates, scattered glass and tyre tracks embedded into the grass.

Two car crash on Hilton Drive in Aberdeen.

‘Not the first time this has happened’

Mr Rhodes, 80, has said this type of incident wasn’t uncommon to the area.

He said: “Several years ago a Vauxhall Nova crashed through our wall and ended up on its roof.

“The council put some pedestrian measures in place and for a time that seemed to calm stuff down, but recently there have been so many people speeding down here.

“No one is driving at the speed limit and it is only a matter of time before someone is hurt.”

Two car crash on Hilton Drive in Aberdeen.

Mr Rhodes spent much of the evening clearing up glass and bricks strewn across the road and his garden.

He added: “I just hope this is the type of thing people need to hear about in order to do something about the road.

“It isn’t what you need going into the new year, we will have to claim off the home insurance and get builders in to repair the damage.”

Both vehicles have been removed from the scene opposite Murisons Cars.

