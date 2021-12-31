Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police close Aberdeen road for investigations after two cars crash into garden wall

By Michelle Henderson
December 31, 2021, 12:19 pm Updated: December 31, 2021, 6:16 pm
The two-vehicle crash happened around 6.20pm on Thursday.
An Aberdeen road has been shut while investigations into a two-car crash continue.

Two cars smashed through a garden wall on Hilton Drive last night.

A 42-year-old man, who was driving a white Dacia Sandero, was taken to hospital. His condition is not known.

Witnesses reported seeing the occupants of the other car, a grey Volkswagen Golf, fleeing the scene.

Today, collision investigators have closed the road at its junction with Hilton Avenue, near Murisons Cars, to piece together what happened.

Two car crash on Hilton Drive in Aberdeen.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on Hilton Drive around 6.25pm on Thursday 30 December, 2021.

“A 42-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and inquiries are continuing.”

Officers could be seen photographing the section of road and taking measurements.

They were also spotted examining the damaged wall and the debris strewn across Brian Rhodes’s front garden.

The crash happened around 6.20pm on Thursday evening.

Family garden trashed following two-vehicle crash

Mr Rhodes was enjoying a quiet night in when he heard two bangs outside his home last night.

The 80-year-old opened his curtains to discover the wrecked grey car in his front garden, along with broken bricks, cast iron gates, glass and tyre tracks.

A grey Volkswagen Golf and a white Dacia Sandero crashed through a garden wall.

He called for more to be done to reduce the speed of cars on Hilton Drive, and said there had been similar incidents in the past.

He said: “The council put some pedestrian measures in place and for a time that seemed to calm stuff down, but recently there have been so many people speeding down here.

“No one is driving at the speed limit and it is only a matter of time before someone is hurt.”

