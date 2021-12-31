Police close Aberdeen road for investigations after two cars crash into garden wall

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Aberdeen road has been shut while investigations into a two-car crash continue.

Two cars smashed through a garden wall on Hilton Drive last night.

A 42-year-old man, who was driving a white Dacia Sandero, was taken to hospital. His condition is not known.

Witnesses reported seeing the occupants of the other car, a grey Volkswagen Golf, fleeing the scene.

Today, collision investigators have closed the road at its junction with Hilton Avenue, near Murisons Cars, to piece together what happened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on Hilton Drive around 6.25pm on Thursday 30 December, 2021.

“A 42-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and inquiries are continuing.”

Officers could be seen photographing the section of road and taking measurements.

They were also spotted examining the damaged wall and the debris strewn across Brian Rhodes’s front garden.

Family garden trashed following two-vehicle crash

Mr Rhodes was enjoying a quiet night in when he heard two bangs outside his home last night.

The 80-year-old opened his curtains to discover the wrecked grey car in his front garden, along with broken bricks, cast iron gates, glass and tyre tracks.

He called for more to be done to reduce the speed of cars on Hilton Drive, and said there had been similar incidents in the past.

He said: “The council put some pedestrian measures in place and for a time that seemed to calm stuff down, but recently there have been so many people speeding down here.

“No one is driving at the speed limit and it is only a matter of time before someone is hurt.”