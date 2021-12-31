Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Year Honours: Inspiring work sees north-east people join Queen’s list

By Reporter
December 31, 2021, 10:30 pm Updated: January 1, 2022, 11:32 am
Dr Adaeze Ifezulike.
Dr Adaeze Ifezulike.

A host of people from across the north-east have been included in the New Year’s Honours list.

They join people from across the UK who have been recognised for their work during the pandemic, as well as celebrities and sports stars.

From work encouraging people in ethnic minority groups to get the Covid vaccine to services to dementia services, these inspiring people from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have put their communities at the heart of their efforts.

Here full local list of those receiving an honour from the Queen.

ABERDEENSHIRE

MBE

John William Murray Duncan. For Political Service. (Drumoak, Aberdeenshire)

Heather Rose Morrison. For services to Dementia Services, to Scouting and to the Community in Aberdeenshire. (Strachan, Aberdeenshire)

QPM

Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock, Head of Road Policing. For services to Policing. (Aberdeenshire

Chief Superintenent Louise Blakelock is set to be given a Queen’s Police Medal (QPM).

ABERDEEN

MBE

Dr Adaeze Ifezulike. General Practitioner. For services to Health Inequalities in Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Communities in Scotland. (Aberdeen)

BEM

Alison Christie. For services to the Aberdeen City Council Children’s Panel. (Aberdeen)

QPM

Inspector Michael Paterson, Metropolitan Police. For services to policing. (Formerly Aberdeen)

New Year Honours: More on this year's awards

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]