New Year Honours: Inspiring work sees north-east people join Queen’s list

A host of people from across the north-east have been included in the New Year’s Honours list.
They join people from across the UK who have been recognised for their work during the pandemic, as well as celebrities and sports stars.
From work encouraging people in ethnic minority groups to get the Covid vaccine to services to dementia services, these inspiring people from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have put their communities at the heart of their efforts.
Here full local list of those receiving an honour from the Queen.
ABERDEENSHIRE
MBE
John William Murray Duncan. For Political Service. (Drumoak, Aberdeenshire)
Heather Rose Morrison. For services to Dementia Services, to Scouting and to the Community in Aberdeenshire. (Strachan, Aberdeenshire)
QPM
Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock, Head of Road Policing. For services to Policing. (Aberdeenshire
ABERDEEN
MBE
Dr Adaeze Ifezulike. General Practitioner. For services to Health Inequalities in Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Communities in Scotland. (Aberdeen)
BEM
Alison Christie. For services to the Aberdeen City Council Children’s Panel. (Aberdeen)
QPM
Inspector Michael Paterson, Metropolitan Police. For services to policing. (Formerly Aberdeen)