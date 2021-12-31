New Year Honours: Inspiring work sees north-east people join Queen’s list

An error occurred. Please try again.

A host of people from across the north-east have been included in the New Year’s Honours list.

They join people from across the UK who have been recognised for their work during the pandemic, as well as celebrities and sports stars.

From work encouraging people in ethnic minority groups to get the Covid vaccine to services to dementia services, these inspiring people from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have put their communities at the heart of their efforts.

Here full local list of those receiving an honour from the Queen.

ABERDEENSHIRE

MBE

John William Murray Duncan. For Political Service. (Drumoak, Aberdeenshire)

Heather Rose Morrison. For services to Dementia Services, to Scouting and to the Community in Aberdeenshire. (Strachan, Aberdeenshire)

QPM

Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock, Head of Road Policing. For services to Policing. (Aberdeenshire

ABERDEEN

MBE

Dr Adaeze Ifezulike. General Practitioner. For services to Health Inequalities in Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Communities in Scotland. (Aberdeen)

BEM

Alison Christie. For services to the Aberdeen City Council Children’s Panel. (Aberdeen)

QPM

Inspector Michael Paterson, Metropolitan Police. For services to policing. (Formerly Aberdeen)