Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Covid numbers in Scotland drop by nearly 5,000 overnight

By Lauren Robertson
December 31, 2021, 3:06 pm Updated: December 31, 2021, 3:41 pm
60,818 tests have been recorded in the last 24 hours.
60,818 tests have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

There have been a further 11,962 positive Covid cases recorded across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

This is a decrease of 4,895 compared to yesterday’s total, however, the Scottish Government has warned that this might not be entirely accurate as there are currently a large number of tests still being processed.

Test positivity rate has also decreased overnight, with 22.6% of the 60,818 tests taken recording a positive result.

Despite this, the number of people in hospital with the virus has increased from 810 to 859.

A further 13 people have died after testing positive for Covid.

In England, the self-isolation period was recently reduced to seven days, but in Scotland it remains at 10. This means many across the country will be bringing in the bells alone.

Regional breakdown

Earlier today, NHS Highland revealed that almost half of NHS care homes in the Highlands are closed due to rising cases of Covid.

There have been 445 new cases of Covid recorded in the health board in the last 24 hours.

NHS Grampian has the fourth highest number of new cases with 1,099. Moray has reported 119 of the cases while Aberdeenshire has recorded 460 and Aberdeen City 520.

Scotland’s islands have been hit by the virus in multiple ways, with CalMac recently announcing a reduced timetable after a large number of crew were forced to self-isolate.

There are eight new cases in Orkney, 15 in Shetland and 45 in the Western Isles.

2,979,334 people have now received both initial Covid vaccinations and an additional booster jab.

A further 4,382,665 people have received their first dose and 4,015,376 have received their second.

There are vaccination centres open for both drop-ins and booked appointments across the country.

It is still unknown whether the Scottish Government’s target to have 80% of adults “boosted by the bells” will be met.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal