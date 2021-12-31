Covid numbers in Scotland drop by nearly 5,000 overnight

An error occurred. Please try again.

There have been a further 11,962 positive Covid cases recorded across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

This is a decrease of 4,895 compared to yesterday’s total, however, the Scottish Government has warned that this might not be entirely accurate as there are currently a large number of tests still being processed.

Test positivity rate has also decreased overnight, with 22.6% of the 60,818 tests taken recording a positive result.

Despite this, the number of people in hospital with the virus has increased from 810 to 859.

A further 13 people have died after testing positive for Covid.

In England, the self-isolation period was recently reduced to seven days, but in Scotland it remains at 10. This means many across the country will be bringing in the bells alone.

Regional breakdown

Earlier today, NHS Highland revealed that almost half of NHS care homes in the Highlands are closed due to rising cases of Covid.

There have been 445 new cases of Covid recorded in the health board in the last 24 hours.

NHS Grampian has the fourth highest number of new cases with 1,099. Moray has reported 119 of the cases while Aberdeenshire has recorded 460 and Aberdeen City 520.

Scotland’s islands have been hit by the virus in multiple ways, with CalMac recently announcing a reduced timetable after a large number of crew were forced to self-isolate.

There are eight new cases in Orkney, 15 in Shetland and 45 in the Western Isles.

2,979,334 people have now received both initial Covid vaccinations and an additional booster jab.

A further 4,382,665 people have received their first dose and 4,015,376 have received their second.

There are vaccination centres open for both drop-ins and booked appointments across the country.

It is still unknown whether the Scottish Government’s target to have 80% of adults “boosted by the bells” will be met.