Police hunt for driver of stolen car involved in crash after man, 42, dies in hospital

By Daniel Boal
December 31, 2021, 6:20 pm Updated: January 1, 2022, 9:37 am
A 42-year-old man has died following a two car crash on Hilton Drive. Police are hunting for two male suspects seen fleeing the scene. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 30-12-2021
A 42-year-old man has died following a two car crash on Hilton Drive. Police are hunting for two male suspects seen fleeing the scene. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 30-12-2021

Police are hunting for two men after they fled the scene of a crash that killed another man.

The pair were in stolen Volkswagen Golf when it collided with a white Dacia Sandero on Hilton Drive at about 6.20pm last night.

The silver car then crashed through a garden wall, and the occupants fled.

The 42-year-old driver of the Dacia was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he later died.

Police tonight confirmed the Golf had been stolen a short time before the crash and are “urgently” attempting to trace the driver.

Hilton Drive was closed for much of today while collision investigators examined the scene. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Devastation ‘compounded’ by driver fleeing the scene

Collision investigators closed the road at its junction with Hilton Avenue, near Murisons Cars, to piece together what happened.

They could be seen photographing the road and taking measurements, as well as examining the debris left in the garden where the car stopped.

Sergeant Steve Manson, north-east road policing unit, said: “Tragically, this collision has resulted in the death of the male driver of the Sandero and our condolences are with his family at this time.

“A family have been left devastated by this incident and this is compounded by the driver leaving the scene of the incident.

“The vehicle involved had been stolen a short time earlier and we are urgently trying to trace the driver.

“If anyone who has knowledge of the occupants, or who was within the Golf at the time of the collision, then please do the right thing and contact us immediately.

“Similarly, we ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the incident or vehicles prior to the collision, to come forward.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the road policing unit via 101, quoting reference number 2559 of December 30. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

