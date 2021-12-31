New Year Honours: Chief superintendent dedicated to keeping Grampian’s roads safe recognised

An error occurred. Please try again.

A police officer dedicated to keeping the north-east’s roads safe has been included in the Queen’s New Year Honours

Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock has been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal (QPM) – the highest accolade for policing service.

Ch Supt Blacklock first joined Grampian Police in 1993, and was promoted to sergeant 10 years later.

By then she had joined the roads policing unit, and over the last two decades has worked to promote safe driving both as part of the unit and in community policing roles across Aberdeenshire and Moray.

She is currently head of road policing in Scotland, and was promoted from chief inspector to chief superintendent in 2020.

‘Humbled and honoured’

In her role, she creates and maintains relationships with local authorities and groups with the joint aim of making Scotland’s roads safer.

Reflecting on her QPM, Ch Supt Blakelock said: “I am extremely humbled and honoured to have received this recognition for doing a job that I love.”

She also works to ensure that the welfare and wellbeing of her staff is always at the heart of the department, and is an active supporter of the Scottish Women’s Development Forum, the Scottish LGBTI Police Association and the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents.

Award for making the country a safer place

An Aberdeen-born police inspector from London’s Metropolitan Police has been honoured for his work in counter terrorism policing.

Former Hazlehead Academy pupil Michael Paterson, 43, said he was “honoured and delighted” to receive the Queen’s Police Medal.

Inspector Paterson, who develops border policy and guidance to assist forces nationally, mobilised the counter terrorism border resources that eventually led to the arrest of the Parsons Green bomber, Ahmad Hassan, at Dover Port.

In a statement the Met said his work “has contributed significantly to making the UK a safer place, including against hostile acts by foreign states”.

Inspector Paterson said: “I am both honoured and delighted to receive this award.

“During my career I’ve been privileged to be involved in some truly exceptional work alongside many exceptional colleagues, both within and outside of policing.

“I’m very proud of the work we’ve done, and the work we continue to do, to protect the safety of the public.”

Teams deserve recognition

Meanwhile in Oban, Chief Inspector Marlene Baillie has also received the QPM for 27 years police service.

Ch Insp Baillie said: “I am honoured and extremely grateful to the person who nominated me, my teams who deserve special recognition for the amazing work that they do and my family for their continued support.”

She is the current area commander for Oban, Lorn and the Isles, Mid Argyll and Kintyre and Islands, a post she has been in since 2009.

When she is not working closely with local partners to keep her rural community safe, Ms Baillie spends her spare time walking, running and living up to her title of divisional wellbeing champion.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone praised all the officers recognised in the honours list for their dedication to a “demanding and rewarding” vocation.