Man arrested following early morning Laurencekirk fire

A 39-year-old man has been arrested following a disturbance and fire near Laurencekirk.

Officers were called to the incident in the Millbank area of West Cairnberg at around 6.30am today.

A man was taken to hospital to be treated and was later released.

Police have confirmed he has since been arrested.

Inquiries are still ongoing to determine exactly what happened.

A police spokesman from police said: “We were called around 6.20am on Friday, December 31 to a report of a disturbance and fire in the Millbank area of West Cairnberg, Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire.

“He has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances”