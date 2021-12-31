Man arrested following early morning Laurencekirk fire By Lauren Robertson December 31, 2021, 6:44 pm Updated: January 1, 2022, 9:37 am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 39-year-old man has been arrested following a disturbance and fire near Laurencekirk. Officers were called to the incident in the Millbank area of West Cairnberg at around 6.30am today. A man was taken to hospital to be treated and was later released. Police have confirmed he has since been arrested. Inquiries are still ongoing to determine exactly what happened. A police spokesman from police said: “We were called around 6.20am on Friday, December 31 to a report of a disturbance and fire in the Millbank area of West Cairnberg, Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire. “A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and later released. “He has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Suspected drug-driver arrested after 14-year-old killed in New Year’s Eve crash Man charged following two-vehicle crash on the A92 at Portlethen The 10 best true crime podcasts you might have missed in 2021 Body found in search for missing man with links to Aberdeenshire