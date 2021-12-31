Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man arrested following early morning Laurencekirk fire

By Lauren Robertson
December 31, 2021, 6:44 pm Updated: January 1, 2022, 9:37 am
Post Thumbnail

A 39-year-old man has been arrested following a disturbance and fire near Laurencekirk.

Officers were called to the incident in the Millbank area of West Cairnberg at around 6.30am today.

A man was taken to hospital to be treated and was later released.

Police have confirmed he has since been arrested.

Inquiries are still ongoing to determine exactly what happened.

A police spokesman from police said: “We were called around 6.20am on Friday, December 31 to a report of a disturbance and fire in the Millbank area of West Cairnberg, Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire.

“A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

“He has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal