Hogmanay in Aberdeen: Quiet night in for the Granite City as Scots advised to stay at home amid Omicron surge

By Daniel Boal
December 31, 2021, 11:56 pm Updated: December 31, 2021, 11:58 pm
Fireworks being let off across the city Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 31-12-2021
Fireworks being let off across the city Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 31-12-2021

Hogmanay in Aberdeen was a quiet affair following the Scottish Government’s advice to stay home amid the festive Omicron surge.

Having been told to minimise New Year’s Eve socialising amid record Covid cases, major events across the country have been cancelled.

It comes after Scotland recorded its highest ever number of coronavirus cases, with 16,857 recorded on Thursday.

Under new Covid rules imposed on Boxing Day, indoor standing events are limited to 100 spectators, and indoor seated events to 200.

The first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, advised indoor gatherings to include no more than three households and adhere to social distancing measures.

However, some people still took to the pubs and bars of Aberdeen to say good riddance to 2021 and hello to a new year.

A sentiment that came with plans, aspirations and hopefully a step away from Covid.

‘Excited for 2022’

While much of the city was quieter than usual, the Christmas Markets on Broad Street were open to all, serving food and drinks with a backdrop provided by an on-site DJ.

Angie Wilson, 50, said: “It is an early birthday present headed out tonight, we went to All Bar One, which was a bit quiet, but it was still great. We have come out to the Christmas markets, and there is food, drink and even a DJ.

“I know Covid will have a lot to do with how quiet it is, touchwood we have been good, we have our booster and our hand sanitiser on hand, and I think that’s all we can do.

“We are excited for 2022, hope to do a lot more travelling than we have done this year provided all the restrictions and limitations aren’t still in place.”

Iain Littlewood, events manager at the Aberdeen Christmas markets, added: “It is a bit quieter than usual; we had a reasonable amount of people in earlier enjoying the stalls and taking to the ice rink.

“People will stick around for the bells and the countdown with our DJ.”

‘Worst Hogmanay ever’

Quiet streets in Aberdeen city centre in the lead up to the bells on Hogmanay<br />Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 31-12-2021

Many hospitality venues across the city experienced a drop in expected customers as bookings were cancelled in the run-up to the new year.

Cameron Mackay, security at Cafe Drummonds, 24, said: “It has been very quiet tonight, possibly the quietest Hogmanay I have ever worked.

“We’re open till 4am, but it might be a case of closing early because there are so few people out tonight. I imagine it will be busier tomorrow.”

Karl Winder, 55, security at Cafe Drummonds, added: “Possibly the worst Hogmanay I’ve ever seen in terms of people coming out, I think everyone has stayed home due to Covid.”

‘Happy to see friends’ while being ‘careful’

For those who did come out, it was a mixed bag of emotions as the bells rang and brought in the new year.

Schoolhill<br />Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 31-12-2021

Charlotte Bray, 24, said: “We all have to be careful, but I’m glad we’re still able to go out and meet in small groups.

“After last year, I’m happy I get to see in 2022 with friends. Even so, we’re still keeping things to a minimum, not visiting as many bars as maybe we would’ve done and sticking to the rules.”

Dylan Foot, 18, added: “It’s my first Hogmanay that I could really go out, and it has been a bit of a disappointment.

“So many people told me that it would have a bit of atmosphere, but there just hasn’t been – we were in a pub earlier, and it was so quiet. Think we will just head home and take in the new year there.”

