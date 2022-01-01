Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stonehaven treated to surprise fireballs ceremony as the town rings in the New Year

By Michelle Henderson
January 1, 2022, 2:07 pm Updated: January 1, 2022, 2:23 pm
The official Stonehaven Fireballs display was cancelled this year due to fears over rising Covid cases.
Stonehaven residents were relishing in tradition on Hogmanay as they were treated to a surprise fireballs display in the run up to new year.

Organisers of the world-famous Stonehaven Fireballs put on a small unprompted display at the harbour to celebrate the start of 2022.

The brief performance replaced the group’s traditional annual spectacle which was cancelled this year due rising Covid cases and the spread of Omicron.

Tens of thousands of people flock to Stonehaven’s old town each year to catch a glimpse of the fireballs display.

Participants traditionally march up and down the town’s High Street swinging fiery balls before throwing them into the harbour.

Refusing to let tradition fall by the way side, six individuals gathered at Stonehaven harbour to put on a short fireballs display for the town’s people.

The show, which was significantly smaller than their traditional ceremony, was accompanied by a series of fireworks as the clock struck midnight.

Surprised onlookers said the display was “just blooming ace” and a spectacular way to welcome in the new year.

Short videos of the performance have now been published across social media as new year celebrations get under way across the country.

Covid halts popular fireballs display

Members of the fireballs committee announced last month that their Hogmanay event had been axed to protect the residents of Stonehaven.

The announcement came just a week after organisers reassured the public the event would go ahead with Covid safety measures in place.

However, in light of new guidance issued by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, officials made the tough decision to pull the plug.

In a statement released by the committee, they said the decision felt like the right thing to do.

Taking to social media, they said: “This is not a post we wanted to be writing, but unfortunately this year’s fireballs ceremony is now cancelled.

“We’re sure you will all be aware of the reports of Covid case increases and the new recommendations around social distancing issued by the Scottish Government in the last few days.

“Whilst there are no fresh guidelines around events such as ours (yet), we feel that it just would not be right to run at this point.”

