Stonehaven treated to surprise fireballs ceremony as the town rings in the New Year

Stonehaven residents were relishing in tradition on Hogmanay as they were treated to a surprise fireballs display in the run up to new year.

Organisers of the world-famous Stonehaven Fireballs put on a small unprompted display at the harbour to celebrate the start of 2022.

The brief performance replaced the group’s traditional annual spectacle which was cancelled this year due rising Covid cases and the spread of Omicron.

Tens of thousands of people flock to Stonehaven’s old town each year to catch a glimpse of the fireballs display.

Participants traditionally march up and down the town’s High Street swinging fiery balls before throwing them into the harbour.

Refusing to let tradition fall by the way side, six individuals gathered at Stonehaven harbour to put on a short fireballs display for the town’s people.

The show, which was significantly smaller than their traditional ceremony, was accompanied by a series of fireworks as the clock struck midnight.

Surprised onlookers said the display was “just blooming ace” and a spectacular way to welcome in the new year.

Short videos of the performance have now been published across social media as new year celebrations get under way across the country.

Covid halts popular fireballs display

Members of the fireballs committee announced last month that their Hogmanay event had been axed to protect the residents of Stonehaven.

The announcement came just a week after organisers reassured the public the event would go ahead with Covid safety measures in place.

However, in light of new guidance issued by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, officials made the tough decision to pull the plug.

In a statement released by the committee, they said the decision felt like the right thing to do.

Taking to social media, they said: “This is not a post we wanted to be writing, but unfortunately this year’s fireballs ceremony is now cancelled.

“We’re sure you will all be aware of the reports of Covid case increases and the new recommendations around social distancing issued by the Scottish Government in the last few days.

“Whilst there are no fresh guidelines around events such as ours (yet), we feel that it just would not be right to run at this point.”