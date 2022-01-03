Search ongoing along Aberdeen coastline for missing 88-year-old man

An error occurred. Please try again.

A major search is under way for a missing 88-year-old.

Donald Chalmers, from Westhill, is believed to have travelled to Aberdeen’s Beach Esplanade last night, but has not been seen since.

Coastguards, lifeboat crews and police have been searching through the night for Mr Chalmers.

He is described as 5ft 5ins and of slim build, he is bald and wears glasses.

Officers are growing “increasingly concerned” for his wellbeing.

Coastguard crews from Aberdeen and Stonehaven were called to the beachfront to assist police with the search.

A coastguard spokesman confirmed they received the call around 1.30am and have been searching the coast throughout the night.

Two lifeboats from Stonehaven joined the lifeboats in Aberdeen for the search around the beachfront.

The lifeboat crews were stood down around 4.30am, however, have since returned to the search.

The police search is ongoing.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 referencing 3145 of January 2.