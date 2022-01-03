Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Search ongoing along Aberdeen coastline for missing 88-year-old man

By Lauren Taylor
January 3, 2022, 8:33 am Updated: January 3, 2022, 11:11 am
An 88-year-old has been missing since last night, sparking a multi-agency search along the beach front.
Donald Chalmers, from Westhill, is believed to have travelled to Aberdeen’s Beach Esplanade last night, but has not been seen since.

Coastguards, lifeboat crews and police have been searching through the night for Mr Chalmers.

He is described as 5ft 5ins and of slim build, he is bald and wears glasses.

Officers are growing “increasingly concerned” for his wellbeing.

Police are searching the surrounding area for Mr Chalmers. Picture by Wullie Marr.

Coastguard crews from Aberdeen and Stonehaven were called to the beachfront to assist police with the search.

A coastguard spokesman confirmed they received the call around 1.30am and have been searching the coast throughout the night.

Two lifeboats from Stonehaven joined the lifeboats in Aberdeen for the search around the beachfront.

The lifeboat crews were stood down around 4.30am, however, have since returned to the search.

Police search teams, including divers, searching at the Fittie area of the beach. Picture by Wullie Marr.

The police search is ongoing.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 referencing 3145 of January 2.

