Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fundraiser launched for man killed in Aberdeen crash involving stolen car

By Lauren Taylor and Denny Andonova
January 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 4, 2022, 5:10 pm
A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family of the man killed in the crash. Picture by Wullie Marr
A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family of the man killed in the crash. Picture by Wullie Marr

A fundraiser has been launched to help the family of a man killed in a crash involving a stolen car in Aberdeen.

Gabriel Lungu was killed when the driver of a stolen Volkswagen Golf crashed into his white Dacia Sandero on Hilton Drive at around 6.20pm on December 30.

Ionut Draghiciu, a close friend, has set up a GoFundMe page to go towards the Romanian’s repatriation and funeral costs.

Mr Lungu, 42, was originally from Sinaia.

A target of £6,000 has been set and will be given to Mr Lungu’s wife and teenage daughter. Already nearly £2,000 has been raised.

Writing on the campaign page, Mr Draghiciu said: “On December 30 in Aberdeen, we lost Gabriel through an accident caused by two people who had stolen a car and who fled the scene.

The crash happened around 6.20pm on Thursday, December 30.

“They didn’t look back and didn’t care what kind of person he was or about the family that were waiting at home for him.”

Mr Draghiciu added: “Gabriel was a one in a million. A kinder, friendlier, or more selfless person, you will never meet. He did everything he could to help those around him and to keep his family happy and healthy. He was the most hard working, caring man you could ever hope to know and his absence is too painful for words.

“We thank you for any donations, no matter how small. It will all help.”

Police still on the hunt for driver of stolen car

Meanwhile police are still on the hunt for two occupants of the stolen Volkswagen Golf, who fled the scene following the incident.

Officers have confirmed the car was stolen shortly before the crash and issued an “urgent” appeal to trace the driver.

The crash happened at the junction of Hilton Avenue, near Mursison Cars.

The Golf hit Mr Lungu’s car before smashing through a garden wall belonging to Brian Rhodes, leaving a cast iron gate bent in double, along with broken bricks, glass and plastic strewn across the garden.

The two cars smashed through the garden wall of Brian Rhodes. Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

Mr Rhodes, who has lived on the street with his wife Cathy for 44 years, urged anyone with information to come forward and said he was sure the culprits would be caught.

He said they were “lucky” a pedestrian had not also been on the road, which he claims motorists frequently speed along.

The 81-year-old said: “We’ve lived on this corner for 44 years and in this time, we’ve had a few accidents.

“Around 25 years ago, a small car landed on its roof and the council as a result put pedestrian refuges on either side of the junction, which helped a lot and for quite a few years there were no accidents.

“But it was only a matter of time before this happened.

“It’s a busy corner with pedestrians and dog walkers, and they are so lucky that nobody was in the way.

“The people responsible wanted to get away thinking they could escape the law, but the law will find them and they will have to face the questions, and I don’t have any sympathy for them at all.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 2559 of December 30, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]