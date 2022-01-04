Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen game show regular and sister-in-law to appear on ITV’s Lingo

By Daniel Boal
January 4, 2022, 6:18 pm
Graeme Garioch and his sister-in-law will appear on ITV's Lingo, hosted by Adil Ray, on January 5.

A serial game show contestant from Aberdeen will return to our screens tomorrow.

Graeme Garioch has competed on shows including Deal or No Deal and the Weakest Link, and has now tried try his luck at Adil Ray’s word-based challenge Lingo.

Mr Garioch will be joined by his sister-in-a-law Gail Garioch.

The pair travelled to Manchester last February to put their brains to the test against several other contestants, and although Mr Garioch suggested they did “well” he remained tight-lipped about the results.

Gail and Graeme Garioch will appear on ITV’s Lingo tomorrow

‘Exciting’ experience

Mr Garioch has also appeared on Brainteaser and auditioned for The Chase.

But it was his sister-in-law, who is married to his brother James, who first brought up the idea of trying out for ITV’s Lingo.

After a successful Zoom interview, the pair left their homes in Cove to head down to Manchester.

Mrs Garioch said: “I loved the whole experience, it was so exciting and we were treated so well.

“We just thought it would be something different to try.”

Keen Manchester United fans, they also managed a visit to Old Trafford before filming at MediaCity.

Mr Garioch, 67, added: “I was excited to be on another game show, having been on a few before the experience was a bit different due to Covid.

“We all had to keep our masks on so I didn’t recognise anyone other Adil, so I don’t know how it will look on TV.

“Because there was no studio audience, the crew made a big effort to clap and create an atmosphere.”

Did they get with the Lingo? Tune in today to find out… Supplied by Objective Media Gp North

How do you play Lingo?

For those who haven’t caught Lingo on TV, the show is made up of three rounds and a final.

Each round starts with the first letter in place, and contestants take turns trying to guess the word.

For each correct letter guess, a square will turn green, and those who progress through the rounds are in with a chance of winning thousands of pounds.

To find out how the pair duo, catch the show at 3pm on STV.

 

