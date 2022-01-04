Aberdeen game show regular and sister-in-law to appear on ITV’s Lingo

An error occurred. Please try again.

A serial game show contestant from Aberdeen will return to our screens tomorrow.

Graeme Garioch has competed on shows including Deal or No Deal and the Weakest Link, and has now tried try his luck at Adil Ray’s word-based challenge Lingo.

Mr Garioch will be joined by his sister-in-a-law Gail Garioch.

The pair travelled to Manchester last February to put their brains to the test against several other contestants, and although Mr Garioch suggested they did “well” he remained tight-lipped about the results.

‘Exciting’ experience

Mr Garioch has also appeared on Brainteaser and auditioned for The Chase.

But it was his sister-in-law, who is married to his brother James, who first brought up the idea of trying out for ITV’s Lingo.

After a successful Zoom interview, the pair left their homes in Cove to head down to Manchester.

Mrs Garioch said: “I loved the whole experience, it was so exciting and we were treated so well.

“We just thought it would be something different to try.”

Keen Manchester United fans, they also managed a visit to Old Trafford before filming at MediaCity.

Mr Garioch, 67, added: “I was excited to be on another game show, having been on a few before the experience was a bit different due to Covid.

“We all had to keep our masks on so I didn’t recognise anyone other Adil, so I don’t know how it will look on TV.

“Because there was no studio audience, the crew made a big effort to clap and create an atmosphere.”

How do you play Lingo?

For those who haven’t caught Lingo on TV, the show is made up of three rounds and a final.

Each round starts with the first letter in place, and contestants take turns trying to guess the word.

For each correct letter guess, a square will turn green, and those who progress through the rounds are in with a chance of winning thousands of pounds.

To find out how the pair duo, catch the show at 3pm on STV.