Man, 43, reported missing in Aberdeen

A man who had recently moved to Aberdeen has been reported missing.

Hendry Bradford who was last seen in the West North Street area of Granite City yesterday.

The 43-year-old is known to have connections in the Dundee area.

He has been described as white, around 6ft 6ins, of regular build and with ginger hair. It is also possible he has a beard.

Anyone with information about Mr Bradford is asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting incident number 2150 of Monday, January 3.