Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North and north-east homes left without power following wintry weather

By Lauren Taylor
January 5, 2022, 1:06 pm Updated: January 5, 2022, 1:37 pm
Power lines
Power lines

Homes across the north and north-east have been left without power today after snow and high winds hit.

Households across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Inverness have reported a loss in supply.

It is the second day of issues, with almost 400 homes left without power due to wind yesterday. While most of the issues have been resolved, Orkney residents are still waiting for their power to be restored.

Scottish and Southern Energy Network (SSEN) engineers are working on a fix.

Further cold weather and snow is expected this week.

Further disruption

Traffic Scotland has urged drivers to take extra care when heading out on the roads following the heavy snowfall.

The worst affected areas include the A9 Perth to Inverness road, A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, A95 Keith to Grantown-on-Spey road and A87 Invergarry to Uig road.

Although there are gritters working to clear roads and make them safer for drivers, motorists are still being urged to take extra care as conditions remain difficult.

 

You can track gritters in your area here.

Several schools across Aberdeenshire have been hit by the bad weather with some delaying opening due to power cuts.

Catterline School and Kinnefff School delayed opening due to the power cuts, which left their buildings with no heating or lighting.

Other schools in the area were affected as busses were not operating due to the weather.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal