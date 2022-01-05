North and north-east homes left without power following wintry weather

An error occurred. Please try again.

Homes across the north and north-east have been left without power today after snow and high winds hit.

Households across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Inverness have reported a loss in supply.

It is the second day of issues, with almost 400 homes left without power due to wind yesterday. While most of the issues have been resolved, Orkney residents are still waiting for their power to be restored.

Scottish and Southern Energy Network (SSEN) engineers are working on a fix.

Further cold weather and snow is expected this week.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow across the high ground of Scotland and northern England

Thursday 1000-1600 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/bpmWde9PkB — Met Office (@metoffice) January 5, 2022

Further disruption

Traffic Scotland has urged drivers to take extra care when heading out on the roads following the heavy snowfall.

The worst affected areas include the A9 Perth to Inverness road, A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, A95 Keith to Grantown-on-Spey road and A87 Invergarry to Uig road.

Although there are gritters working to clear roads and make them safer for drivers, motorists are still being urged to take extra care as conditions remain difficult.

UPDATE❗️ ⌚️10:46 The snow gates at Cockbridge have now reopened👍 Conditions remain difficult in the area so do take extra care when travelling#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/Bdj8n2tKAK — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 5, 2022

You can track gritters in your area here.

Several schools across Aberdeenshire have been hit by the bad weather with some delaying opening due to power cuts.

Catterline School and Kinnefff School delayed opening due to the power cuts, which left their buildings with no heating or lighting.

Other schools in the area were affected as busses were not operating due to the weather.