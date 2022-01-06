Poll result: No glass ceiling for our readers’ Union Street ambition

An error occurred. Please try again.

Pedestrianising Union Street might be a hotly contested topic at the moment.

But Press and Journal and Evening Express readers seem keen – IF there’s a glass canopy overhead.

We asked readers earlier this week which of several bold ideas once mooted for the region, but that never made it to fruition, had their backing.

A total of 445 people took part.

And the winner, with 24.04% of the vote at midday on Wednesday, was Fraser Halliday Munro’s brainchild of covering a pedestrianised Union Street with a big glass canopy.

The idea was first discussed in 2014 with the architects claiming shoppers would be able to move around the city more easily, even in severe weather.

It was hoped this could provide a boost for footfall and trade on Union Street by providing links between the city’s four main shopping centres.

Architect David Halliday previously suggested creating a new entrance to the train station at the corner of Union Street and Union Terrace – which would create extra space within the existing station concourse.

Union Street’s glass canopy would link the city’s four shopping centres

And an installation of escalators and lifts would take shoppers up from between the Union Square and Trinity shopping centres.

Under the ambitious plans this would continue up and over Guild Street, and on to Union Street itself.

He had also proposed creating a canopy along Union Street from the Trinity Centre entrance to Market Street.

Aberdeen City Council last year voted to pedestrianise Union Street Central completely, which has since been contested by the opposition.

They say the section of the road should be open to buses and taxis just now, to allow for better accessibility while the plans are being finalised.

Buses would be allowed on Union Street even with glass canopy

And in Mr Halliday’s historic idea, buses would have been allowed to travel up and down – but at a restricted 10mph limit.

Stops would have been limited to one at each end of the 24-hour pedestrian-friendly area.

And the proposed “umbrella” canopy would also light up at night.

Mr Halliday said at the time the shopping centres should be encouraged to keep the walkways open around the clock, but acknowledged security would be required.

When asked whether now the pedestrianisation of Union Street could mean the resurrection of the glass canopy project, council leader Jenny Laing said she could not make any promises.

However, she said: “The result of your poll suggests that citizens want Aberdeen councillors to move away from the current status quo and provide a bold vision for the city centre, which is imaginative, affordable, and more importantly deliverable.

“Unfortunately, our political opponents have thwarted our efforts to create a more pedestrian-friendly city centre at every turn.”

Mrs Laing suggested pleas to keep buses and taxis along the stretch would be at odds with the glass canopy proposal “due to the volume of fumes” coming from vehicles.

And she concluded: “Whilst at this stage I cannot promise a glass canopy over Union Street Central I can promise that the administration I lead will continue to be bold in our vision for Aberdeen and work tirelessly with residents and business to ensure Union Street is once again a place we can all be proud of.”

The second most popular idea readers were keen to see was an old oil rig installed within Rubislaw Quarry.

Almost 100 people, at 22.02% of the poll, were keen to see the platform turn museum there to pay tribute to our heritage of both oil and granite.

‘Original UTG’ concept third most popular

Just over 15% of voters were keen to see Sir Ian Wood’s plans for Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) come to fruition while 11.46% wanted Andy Scott to design an Aberdeen Angus bull to sit towering over the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

The idea of building a cable car to connect the Castlegate with the Beach Esplanade was only supported by 48 people, making up 10.79% of the vote. While 39 people thought a better way to connect the city to the beach was via a New York-style Highline.

Lastly, 15 votes, accounting for 3.37% of the vote, wanted to see a ski slope atop the incinerator.