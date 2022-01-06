Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bins overflowing across Aberdeenshire as Covid isolation rules cause mass staff shortages

By Ben Hendry
January 6, 2022, 8:51 am Updated: January 6, 2022, 11:09 am
Aberdeenshire bin collection crews have been hit by the virus and associated stay-at-home guidelines.
Aberdeenshire Council has apologised to residents after Covid staff shortages left bins overflowing over the festive period.

The Scottish Government’s strict isolation rules were only eased from a 10-day stay-at-home requirement to seven days yesterday following weeks of pressure.

The guidelines affected various industries, and severely depleted refuse collection teams across the north-east.

One Balmedie resident got in touch with us to report that “half the community” was “stuck with full bins” jam-packed with Christmas waste.

Depots plunged into chaos by virus

After being approached by the Press and Journal, the local authority last night said sorry to affected residents.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Council blamed the missed collections on “colleagues having to self-isolate and other winter illnesses”.

She added: “The vast majority of routes have been revisited where necessary but two out of six depots – Mintlaw and Ellon – are continuing to do their best to catch up.

“Residual waste (black bins) collections have been prioritised and an extra collection is planned for Foveran, rural Balmedie, Newmachar and Collieston this Friday.”

The council confirmed it won’t be possible to send out extra trucks to collect recyclable waste that has been left to accumulate.

But the spokeswoman assured residents that “excess materials” set out beside bins in boxes will be picked up at the next scheduled date.

Residents have been jumping into their bins to compact the rising rubbish left uncollected over Christmas.

Apologies as Aberdeenshire bins left full due to Covid

The council’s head of environment and sustainability Ewan Wallace acknowledged the problem couldn’t have come at a worse time.

He added: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused at a time when many residents have a lot of waste to dispose of.

“Slots are available at our household waste recycling centres.

“And excess waste will be accepted at the next normal collection date for all routes affected.

“We would like to ask all customers for your patience and understanding at this particularly challenging time.

“Lots of industries are struggling at the moment and councils are no different.

“Colleagues are doing their absolute best to make it across our extensive network and very much appreciate your support.”

More information is available here.

Covid Scotland: What other rules change as a result of self-isolation period being reduced?

