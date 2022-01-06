IN FULL: The schools across the north and north-east closed on January 6

An error occurred. Please try again.

A number of schools across the north and north-east have been forced to remain fully or partially closed during the first week back after the holidays.

Following bad weather, some schools had no heating, power or water so couldn’t open to pupils or staff on Wednesday.

This issue has continued on Thursday, with hundreds of pupils being told to stay at home and continue their learning online.

One school has also had to close partially due to staff isolating in line with Covid-19 guidance.

Here’s the full list of schools affected:

Aberdeenshire

Rhynie School

Westhill Academy – Pupils in S4-6 should stay home and work on Teams

Ellon Academy – Changes to school bus routes, Bains Bus, Contract C (Arnage Bus) is not running to or from school today

Hatton School, Cruden – Closed to pupils in P1.2 and P2.3

Highlands

St Clement’s School – Nursery remains open

Holm Primary and Nursery

Cauldeen Primary and Nursery – Opening two hours late

Charleston Academy – Closed to pupils in S1-3

Durness Primary

Kinlochbervie Preschool

Knockbreck Primary (Tain)

Western Isles

Tong School – Closing early