IN FULL: The schools across the north and north-east closed on January 6

A number of schools across the north and north-east have been forced to remain fully or partially closed during the first week back after the holidays.
Following bad weather, some schools had no heating, power or water so couldn’t open to pupils or staff on Wednesday.
This issue has continued on Thursday, with hundreds of pupils being told to stay at home and continue their learning online.
One school has also had to close partially due to staff isolating in line with Covid-19 guidance.
Here’s the full list of schools affected:
Aberdeenshire
Rhynie School
Westhill Academy – Pupils in S4-6 should stay home and work on Teams
Ellon Academy – Changes to school bus routes, Bains Bus, Contract C (Arnage Bus) is not running to or from school today
Hatton School, Cruden – Closed to pupils in P1.2 and P2.3
Highlands
St Clement’s School – Nursery remains open
Holm Primary and Nursery
Cauldeen Primary and Nursery – Opening two hours late
Charleston Academy – Closed to pupils in S1-3
Durness Primary
Kinlochbervie Preschool
Knockbreck Primary (Tain)
Western Isles
Tong School – Closing early