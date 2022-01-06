Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

IN FULL: The schools across the north and north-east closed on January 6

By Lauren Robertson
January 6, 2022, 7:44 am Updated: January 6, 2022, 10:55 am
Post Thumbnail

A number of schools across the north and north-east have been forced to remain fully or partially closed during the first week back after the holidays.

Following bad weather, some schools had no heating, power or water so couldn’t open to pupils or staff on Wednesday.

This issue has continued on Thursday, with hundreds of pupils being told to stay at home and continue their learning online.

One school has also had to close partially due to staff isolating in line with Covid-19 guidance.

Here’s the full list of schools affected: 

Aberdeenshire

Rhynie School

Westhill Academy – Pupils in S4-6 should stay home and work on Teams

Ellon Academy – Changes to school bus routes, Bains Bus, Contract C (Arnage Bus) is not running to or from school today

Hatton School, Cruden – Closed to pupils in P1.2 and P2.3

Highlands

St Clement’s School – Nursery remains open

Holm Primary and Nursery

Cauldeen Primary and Nursery – Opening two hours late

Charleston Academy – Closed to pupils in S1-3

Durness Primary

Kinlochbervie Preschool

Knockbreck Primary (Tain)

Western Isles

Tong School – Closing early

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal