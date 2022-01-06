Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man charged after being removed from flight at Aberdeen Airport

By Ross Hempseed
January 6, 2022, 12:03 pm Updated: January 6, 2022, 12:18 pm
aberdeen airport

A man has been charged after being removed from a British Airways flight at Aberdeen Airport yesterday.

The 54-year-old man was removed from the aircraft after allegedly failing to obey the flight crew’s instructions. He was also said to be intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Flight BA1307, operated by British Airways, was due to take off from Aberdeen at 10.45am on January 5 bound for London Heathrow Airport.

It was then due to make its way on to Germany.

The aircraft was on the runway and about to take off when the passenger allegedly refused to comply with the flight crew.

This resulted in the aircraft remaining on the runway for over an hour while the man was removed from the flight.

However, the flight was delayed by another 30 minutes because the passenger’s luggage had to be taken off.

The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on January 6.

‘One incident will always be one too many’

Sergeant Ewan Mechie of Police Scotland, Border Policing Command based at Aberdeen Airport said: “Such incidents are fortunately rare when they do happen.

“I would like to take the opportunity to remind all persons using Aberdeen Airport that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Police Scotland have a zero-tolerance approach to abusive and violent conduct within our airports and on aircraft.”

William Wallace, security manager at Aberdeen Airport, said: “The vast majority of passengers travelling through our doors do so responsibly and incidents are extremely rare.

Aberdeen International Airport continues to operate a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour.

“One incident will always be one too many, particularly as disruptive behaviour can disproportionately affect a large number of passengers on board an aircraft.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal