Man charged after being removed from flight at Aberdeen Airport

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been charged after being removed from a British Airways flight at Aberdeen Airport yesterday.

The 54-year-old man was removed from the aircraft after allegedly failing to obey the flight crew’s instructions. He was also said to be intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Flight BA1307, operated by British Airways, was due to take off from Aberdeen at 10.45am on January 5 bound for London Heathrow Airport.

It was then due to make its way on to Germany.

The aircraft was on the runway and about to take off when the passenger allegedly refused to comply with the flight crew.

This resulted in the aircraft remaining on the runway for over an hour while the man was removed from the flight.

However, the flight was delayed by another 30 minutes because the passenger’s luggage had to be taken off.

The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on January 6.

‘One incident will always be one too many’

Sergeant Ewan Mechie of Police Scotland, Border Policing Command based at Aberdeen Airport said: “Such incidents are fortunately rare when they do happen.

“I would like to take the opportunity to remind all persons using Aberdeen Airport that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Police Scotland have a zero-tolerance approach to abusive and violent conduct within our airports and on aircraft.”

William Wallace, security manager at Aberdeen Airport, said: “The vast majority of passengers travelling through our doors do so responsibly and incidents are extremely rare.

“Aberdeen International Airport continues to operate a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour.

“One incident will always be one too many, particularly as disruptive behaviour can disproportionately affect a large number of passengers on board an aircraft.”