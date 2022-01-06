Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jubilee joy for council workers and schoolkids in Queen’s beloved Aberdeenshire

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
January 6, 2022, 12:59 pm Updated: January 6, 2022, 2:39 pm
Aberdeenshire council workers and schoolkids will get a day off to celebrate the milestone
Public servants in the Queen’s cherished Aberdeenshire will mark the monarch’s platinum jubilee with an extra day off.

Aberdeenshire Council today voted to give hard-working staff an additional holiday on Friday June 3.

The long weekend will be filled with celebrations as the nation pays tribute to Her Majesty’s record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

Schools across the region will also be closed for the day too, following approval from the Scottish Government.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh celebrate their Silver Wedding with a quiet moment at Balmoral in 1972.

How much will Aberdeenshire platinum jubilee holiday cost public purse?

Members of staff who cannot take the day off due to their work commitments will instead get paid extra.

That will cost the council around £150,000 overall.

Despite the expense, the move was agreed unanimously by the business services committee this morning.

Back in November 2020, the UK Government announced that the late May bank holiday date was to be moved to Thursday June 2.

An extra bank holiday was approved for Friday June 3 to allow a four-day weekend to celebrate the historic event.

The Queen’s platinum jubilee will make her the first British monarch to reign for seven decades.

A glimpse of the Queen’s beloved Balmoral Castle.

Aberdeenshire has a special place in the Queen’s heart

Her Majesty has a life-long affinity with the north-east of Scotland, with Balmoral Castle in Deeside known to be her “favourite home”.

The royal residence, on a 50,000-acre estate between Braemar and Ballater, was purchased by Queen Victoria in the middle of the 19th Century.

The Queen traditionally spends several weeks at the idyllic retreat every summer.

In September, Aberdeen City Council voted to give employees the same day off.

Moray Council staff have also been given June 3 as an additional day of annual leave, and Highland Council approved likewise in November.

‘One of the biggest crowds ever in Macduff’: New benches to mark 60th anniversary of Queen’s visit

