Jubilee joy for council workers and schoolkids in Queen’s beloved Aberdeenshire

An error occurred. Please try again.

Public servants in the Queen’s cherished Aberdeenshire will mark the monarch’s platinum jubilee with an extra day off.

Aberdeenshire Council today voted to give hard-working staff an additional holiday on Friday June 3.

The long weekend will be filled with celebrations as the nation pays tribute to Her Majesty’s record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

Schools across the region will also be closed for the day too, following approval from the Scottish Government.

How much will Aberdeenshire platinum jubilee holiday cost public purse?

Members of staff who cannot take the day off due to their work commitments will instead get paid extra.

That will cost the council around £150,000 overall.

Despite the expense, the move was agreed unanimously by the business services committee this morning.

Back in November 2020, the UK Government announced that the late May bank holiday date was to be moved to Thursday June 2.

An extra bank holiday was approved for Friday June 3 to allow a four-day weekend to celebrate the historic event.

The Queen’s platinum jubilee will make her the first British monarch to reign for seven decades.

Aberdeenshire has a special place in the Queen’s heart

Her Majesty has a life-long affinity with the north-east of Scotland, with Balmoral Castle in Deeside known to be her “favourite home”.

The royal residence, on a 50,000-acre estate between Braemar and Ballater, was purchased by Queen Victoria in the middle of the 19th Century.

The Queen traditionally spends several weeks at the idyllic retreat every summer.

In September, Aberdeen City Council voted to give employees the same day off.

Moray Council staff have also been given June 3 as an additional day of annual leave, and Highland Council approved likewise in November.