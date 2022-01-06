Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Family pays tribute to ‘selfless’ grandfather who died in Aberdeen crash

By Craig Munro
January 6, 2022, 5:02 pm Updated: January 6, 2022, 7:27 pm
Gabriel Lungu, who died following the crash on December 30.
The family of a Romanian man who died following a road crash in Aberdeen on December 30 has described him as “the most selfless, caring, and kind man you could ever wish to know”.

Gabriel Lungu, 43, was driving his Dacia Sandero at the junction of the city’s Hilton Drive and Hilton Avenue when it was involved in a collision with a stolen Volkswagen Golf.

The two male occupants of the silver Golf left the scene on foot, while Mr Lungu was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

He later died from his injuries.

‘Truly one in a million’

In a statement given through the police, Mr Lungu’s family said his death “has left a hole in our family that can never be filled” and that “he will be missed every day”.

They added: “Gabriel Lungu, a much loved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, was taken from us.

“Gabriel was truly one in a million. The most selfless, caring, and kind man you could ever wish to know.

“There was nothing you could ask of him that was too much – he would help in any way he could, no matter what.

“Regardless of any problems of his own that he might have had, he did his best to ensure everyone around him was happy and cared for.”

A fundraising appeal, set up by his next of kin to pay for his return to his home town of Sinaia near the centre of Romania, has currently made more than £17,000 – with one anonymous donor giving £10,000.

Investigation continues

Officers said “extensive” inquiries were ongoing to track down the two men who left the scene.

Sergeant Steve Manson, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Mr Lungu’s family at this sad time.

“The vehicle involved had been stolen a short time earlier and our enquires are continuing to establish the circumstances.

“I urge those who were in the Golf at the time of the incident or anyone who has knowledge of the occupants, to please do the right thing and contact us immediately.

“Similarly, we ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage of the incident or vehicles prior to the collision, to come forward.”

He said anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 2559 of 30 December, or report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

