Train between Glasgow and Aberdeen to start from Stirling after person struck on line

By Craig Munro
January 6, 2022, 8:28 pm Updated: January 6, 2022, 10:18 pm
Aberdeen Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson
Aberdeen Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson

A person has been struck by a train on the line between Glasgow Queen Street and Croy, leading to disruption on rail journeys to the north-east.

As emergency services attend to the incident, a train to Aberdeen this evening will depart from Stirling rather than the Glasgow station.

ScotRail said disruption was expected to last until 10pm, meaning the 8.41pm service will be affected.

The company said on its website: “Because of the emergency services dealing with an incident between Glasgow Queen Street and Croy the line is closed.”

Although the line from Queen Street to Inverness was also affected by the incident earlier this evening, the website says trains are now running normally along the route.

Whatever you’re going through, you can call Samaritans free any time on 116 123 or email: jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.

