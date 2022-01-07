Developer wants government to overturn ‘unjustifiable’ student flats rejection

An error occurred. Please try again.

Developers have poured scorn on Aberdeen City Council’s decision to knock back their plans for new student digs.

Last month, councillors roundly refused the proposal for the seven-storey Hilton Garden Inn on St Andrew Street despite their own planning gurus saying it should be approved.

The decision was welcomed by scores of city centre residents who objected to the application.

But Edinburgh-based Optimal Student is now urging the Scottish Government to overturn the local authority’s unanimous decision.

George Street councillor Sandra Macdonald was one of those who called for the plans to be scrapped, and is pleading for their verdict to be backed at a national level.

But the 39 locals who fought against the scheme now face an anxious wait to find out whether the Hilton Garden Inn project will in fact go ahead on appeal.

Why did council reject the plans?

Blueprints showed that each room would have its own “kitchenette” and bathroom, with a cinema room, gym, a games room on the ground floor and three communal study rooms.

During a meeting last month, councillors found several faults with the scheme.

Members argued that supposedly cramped conditions would mean students in the 105 rooms wouldn’t have enough opportunity to mingle and make friends.

George Street councillor Michael Hutchison said: “Some of these rooms are as little as 26m squared – with the bedroom, bathroom and kitchen in that space.

“And it doesn’t have the social communal spaces you would usually have.

“It’s an insufficient space for someone to live in, this isn’t the sort of living students should be expecting.”

Sandra Macdonald and Mr Hutchison were substituted into the meeting in place of absent members of the planning committee.

She said “student welfare” was her prime concern.

Many locals had written to the council objecting to sharing a communal courtyard with the students.

They feared the spot could become blighted by people drinking and taking drugs.

Developer fires back in Hilton Garden Inn appeal

In a letter sent to Holyrood officials, the developer argues that the planning committee’s vote was based on factors which “weren’t material” and “can’t be justified”.

The firm says the size of the rooms is “not a material planning consideration and should have had no place in the determination of the application”.

The letter states: “This was not even an issue which was raised by any of those who had

made representation.

“In any event, the size of the rooms within the proposed development are considerably larger than comparable student accommodation elsewhere in Aberdeen.”

Optimal Student also “absolutely rejects” that lack of communal spaces is a “justifiable” reason for refusal.

The firm mentions the “cinema room, gym, games area and three study rooms” as well as various amenities “on its doorstep”.

The company cited similar plans to turn the Bauhaus hotel on Langstane Place into student flats – which the council approved last year.

The scheme, which was rubber-stamped by council officials rather than elected members, will see the old hotel’s 39 en-suite bedrooms turned into apartments.

The statement describes the rejection as “inconsistent in terms of a recent similar decision taken by this council” and against the “findings and recommendations of their own planning officials”.

Why did council planners side with hotel revamp plans?

Council planning chiefs said the project would “enhance” the vitality of the city centre.

A report sent to elected members said: “While the site can provide access to the communal area associated with the building, there is also access to public gardens and parks in and around the city.

“The site can also provide access to amenities both those proposed within the building

and those located within the city.”

‘It was a robust decision’: Councillor slams Hilton Garden Inn appeal

Mrs Macdonald insists the application “got a really good grilling on the day”.

She added: “It was a robust decision made on planning matters, and we hope the Scottish Government reporter will find in our favour.

“The decision made was the right one.”

The Scottish Government has controversially reversed several local verdicts across the north-east in recent years – including a highly derided proposal to build flats on the edge of Rubislaw Quarry.

You can see the Hilton Garden Inn appeal for yourself here.