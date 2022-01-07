Rocky road ahead: Date set for next round in fight for Union Street’s future

An error occurred. Please try again.

The fight over the future of Union Street seems to have spurred more sequels than Rocky Balboa – and another main event is now on the cards.

Calls for a special meeting of all councillors to once again trade punches over the immediate future of the Granite Mile emerged early into the new year.

And get ready to rumble, it’s set for Wednesday January 12 – but will it all be over in the first round?

What is the meeting about?

SNP and Liberal Democrat councillors want the blocked off section of Union Street between Bridge Street and Market Street reopened to buses and taxis “as soon as is practically possible”.

The stretch, initially closed temporarily as part of Covid measures, contains the city’s seven busiest bus stops.

At a meeting in November, councillors decided that it would remain closed while permanent plans for pedestrianisation and a new £50m food and drink market are drawn up.

Under the SNP and Lib Dem plan, a bus gate stopping traffic using Market Street to access the east end of Union Street would be removed.

It would be replaced by similar cameras at either end of the disputed, currently pedestrianised strip, known as Union Street central.

Will the SNP and Liberal Democrats – looking to finally land a knock-out after their months-long campaign – go the distance this time or will they be down and out on the canvas by the end of the first?

The upcoming showdown – which has already sparked a furious row – could well be over in minutes.

Two-thirds majority needed for Union Street rematch

Council meetings are governed by a technical set of rules, known as standing orders.

One of these – 42.1 if you’re interested – dictates that members cannot alter or reverse a decision that has been taken in the last six months.

Of course, Aberdeen’s tired-looking main thoroughfare has rarely been off the agenda at the Town House and the motion would reverse very recent decisions.

So, those pushing for the near-immediate reopening of Union Street central are asking for the six month rule to be sidelined to allow the discussion.

This is where another technicality from the council rulebook will come into play: a move to suspend standing orders requires a two-thirds majority.

The minority Conservative, Labour and independent coalition are sometimes on the ropes these days when it comes to absolute majority votes.

But it is nearly unthinkable that more than a dozen from their rank would back the opposition.

And so, the first question will be if the suspension of standing orders can be agreed and if they cannot, the ruling administration will be saved by the bell once again.

Previous attempts to get buses back onto Union Street have faltered

Last month, Lord Provost Barney Crockett blocked another attempt by the SNP to force a rethink on bus access to Union Street while longer term plans are drawn up.

The decision, described as a “democratic outrage“, was taken as council would have to spend money – with costs now estimated at around £10,000 – on temporary changes, only to have to undo them soon after.

This, it was argued, was not the best use of public cash.

The SNP and Liberal Democrats are now also calling for current work on Union Street to be halted to get around that same argument again.

Whether they will emerge with an underdog victory reminiscent of Rocky Balboa’s toppling of Apollo Creed remains to be seen.

You can read more about the council’s £150m city centre masterplan and work on regeneration of Aberdeen here.