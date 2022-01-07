Aberdeen man taken to hospital after falling off e-bike on Queen’s Road

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been taken to hospital after falling off his e-bike on Queen’s Road in west Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Rubislaw Quarry at about 2.20pm today.

The road was taped off west from the Anderson Drive roundabout for about two hours with traffic diversions in place as officers gathered evidence.

Stagecoach had announced all 4, 5 and 6 busses will divert via Anderson Drive and King’s Gate following the crash until further notice.

Due to an RTA on Queens road All 4,5 and 6 busses will divert via Anderson Drive and Kings Gate until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause pic.twitter.com/Z8AYsrqKoD — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) January 7, 2022

Police confirmed was taken to hospital for treatment and the road was reopened at around 4.30pm.

His current condition and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 2.20pm to a report of a man coming off his bike in the Queens Road area of Aberdeen on Friday, January 7.

“He has been taken to hospital for treatment.”