Man, 34, in hospital after falling from roof in Peterhead

A man is currently being treated in hospital after falling from a roof in Peterhead.

Police attended the incident in the Catto Drive area of the town after receiving a call at around 1.35pm today.

Officers confirmed the 34-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment, however his condition and the extent of his injuries is unknown.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 1.35pm on Friday, January 7, to a report of a man falling from a roof in the Catto Drive area of Peterhead. A 34-year-old man has been taken to hospital for treatment.”