Man taken to hospital after pair fall from window in Aberdeen

A man has been taken to hospital after falling out of a window alongside another man at a house in Aberdeen.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene, at the junction of Urquhart Road and Park Road in the east of the city, at around 2.10pm.

The fire service also assisted, to give officers access to the property.

One of the two men who fell from the window was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Due to the incident, buses with Urquhart Road on their route were diverted along Park Road for a period of time.

A police spokesman said: “We received report of two men having fallen from the window of a property on Urquhart Road at Park Road in Aberdeen around 2.10pm on Friday, 7 January, 2022.

“One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.”