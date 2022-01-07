The Crown actor Jim Murray and Dr Who’s Sarah Parish to open River Deveron salmon season

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Crown actor Jim Murray and Dr Who’s Sarah Parish will officially open the River Deveron salmon season next month.

The River Deveron District Salmon Fishery Board and the Deveron, Bogie and Isla Rivers Charitable Trust have announced an opening ceremony will take place on February 11 at the Turriff Angling Association lodge.

And special guests husband and wife Mr Murray and Ms Parish will officially open the season with a dram.

The couple will also present the Morison Trophy to the fisherman who had the heaviest catch of the past season.

This year’s recipient is Richard Breakell, who secured the trophy by landing a 23lb salmon from Armiddle.

Mr Breakell will make the first cast and be be presented with a salmon rod for carefully releasing the winning salmon.

Welcoming back anglers

River director Richie Miller said: “We are again very much looking forward to welcoming anglers and visitors back to the Deveron after a challenging couple of years.

“The Deveron is a beautiful river, and many anglers return year on year to try and catch the magnificent fish it holds which is hugely important to the local economy.

“We are delighted to have Jim and Sarah join us to open the salmon season and wish all our angler’s tight lines for the season ahead.”

Mr Murray is currently filming the upcoming season of The Crown, where he plays Prince Andrew, and is an avid angler. He is passionate about wild Atlantic salmon and is an ambassador for the Atlantic Salmon Trust.

For the opening, he will be joined by his wife, Ms Parish, who is well known for her roles in television including Dr Who, Broadchurch Cutting it and most recently the new Netflix series Stay Close.

The pair founded the Murray Parish Trust in 2014 which is dedicated to the advancement of pediatric emergency medicine.