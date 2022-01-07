The Crown actor Jim Murray and Dr Who’s Sarah Parish to open River Deveron salmon season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Crown actor Jim Murray and Dr Who’s Sarah Parish to open River Deveron salmon season

By Ellie Milne
January 7, 2022, 7:53 pm Updated: January 7, 2022, 8:10 pm
Jim Murray and Sarah Parish
Jim Murray and Sarah Parish

The Crown actor Jim Murray and Dr Who’s Sarah Parish will officially open the River Deveron salmon season next month.

The River Deveron District Salmon Fishery Board and the Deveron, Bogie and Isla Rivers Charitable Trust have announced an opening ceremony will take place on February 11 at the Turriff Angling Association lodge.

And special guests husband and wife Mr Murray and Ms Parish will officially open the season with a dram.

The couple will also present the Morison Trophy to the fisherman who had the heaviest catch of the past season.

This year’s recipient is Richard Breakell, who secured the trophy by landing a 23lb salmon from Armiddle.

Mr Breakell will make the first cast and be be presented with a salmon rod for carefully releasing the winning salmon.

Welcoming back anglers

The River Deveron salmon season will open on February 11. Photo: Galbraith.

River director Richie Miller said: “We are again very much looking forward to welcoming anglers and visitors back to the Deveron after a challenging couple of years.

The Deveron is a beautiful river, and many anglers return year on year to try and catch the magnificent fish it holds which is hugely important to the local economy.

“We are delighted to have Jim and Sarah join us to open the salmon season and wish all our angler’s tight lines for the season ahead.”

Mr Murray is currently filming the upcoming season of The Crown, where he plays Prince Andrew, and is an avid angler. He is passionate about wild Atlantic salmon and is an ambassador for the Atlantic Salmon Trust.

For the opening, he will be joined by his wife, Ms Parish, who is well known for her roles in television including Dr Who, Broadchurch Cutting it and most recently the new Netflix series Stay Close.

The pair founded the Murray Parish Trust in 2014 which is dedicated to the advancement of pediatric emergency medicine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal