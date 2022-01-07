Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire Council warns of cancelled services due to Covid impact

By Craig Munro
January 7, 2022, 9:34 pm
Aberdeenshire Council chief executive Jim Savege.
Aberdeenshire Council has warned that some of its services will be reduced or closed in coming weeks due to the number of staff self-isolating.

In a video posted on social media, the local authority’s chief executive Jim Savege said services such as care, schools and waste collection will need to be prioritised as the squeeze continues.

The number of new Covid cases around Scotland has not dropped below 10,000 on any day since the beginning of 2022, with a record high of more than 20,000 recorded on January 3.

Today, there were 14,486 new cases reported – 484 of which were in the Aberdeenshire council area.

NHS Grampian is also reporting a fast increase in the number of patients with Covid being treated in its hospitals, with today’s figure of 78 more than double the figure recorded as recently as December 28.

Mr Savege said this spread has meant a “large number” of staff are having to self-isolate, either because they have come into contact with someone who has Covid or because they are ill themselves.

This “real issue” was the reason the council was forced to choose services to prioritise over others, he said, apologising for the impact this would have on people.

Mr Savege added: “What you may experience over a number of weeks ahead of us now is other services being impacted as a result, where we are having to reduce the hours they were available for, or to sometimes close those services completely.

“Again, I’ll apologise from the start for the impact that may have on you in terms of how you go about your life on a day-to-day basis, but I can’t apologise that this is the right thing for us to do as a council to make sure we are using the staff we have available to provide the most important services for our communities and those who are most vulnerable.

“They need our help just now.”

A similar warning was issued by new Highland Council leader Margaret Davidson earlier this week.

She said: “Peak levels of Covid are expected in the coming weeks and while our services have business continuity plans in place, we recognise that whole teams could be required to self-isolate which may impact on service provision and mobilisation of replacement staff may not be possible due to location or impact on services elsewhere.”

