Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Countesswells School: New milestone to be reached by mid-February

By Alastair Gossip
January 14, 2022, 6:00 am
The new Countesswells School is taking shape against the artistic impressions published by Aberdeen City Council. Picture by Clarke Cooper/Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
The new Countesswells School is taking shape against the artistic impressions published by Aberdeen City Council. Picture by Clarke Cooper/Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

Builders working on the new Countesswells School have revealed hopes of hitting a new milestone by the middle of next month.

Project leaders say the steel frame of the multi-million-pound building in Aberdeen could be up by mid-February, weather permitting.

The £18.9 million primary – the first being built to serve children in the new community in the west of Aberdeen – is expected to open in 2023.

Morrison Construction won the contract to put up the school, which was planned to come into use last year.

The project is being managed by the city council and its partner Hub North Scotland.

The next milestone for Morrison Construction will be completing the steel frame of the new Countesswells School. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
The next milestone for Morrison Construction will be completing the steel frame of the new Countesswells School. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

Aberdeen Journals was given exclusive access to the building site late last month to see how the new build is taking shape.

Hub North Scotland’s project director, Peter Ramsay, told us: “Our main contractor Morrison Construction is making good progress on site and, weather permitting, we hope to complete the steel erection around mid-February.”

Troubles at Countesswells Development Ltd could place further school costs on the public

Construction started in mid-November after months of speculation on how the project might be financed due to troubles at housebuilder Countesswells Development Limited (CDL).

Initially priced at £25m, the new primary lurched into jeopardy amid a disagreement between Aberdeen City Council and the construction firm over how much the Stewart Milne-owned business was putting towards the building.

Constructions workers building the steel frame of the new Countesswells School in Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
Constructions workers building the steel frame of the new Countesswells School in Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

Since the wrangle, CDL has gone into administration; citing the “seismic” effects of oil and gas downturn and the Covid-19 pandemic.

It remains to be seen if the collapse will lump further costs on the local authority.

Only 900 of the more than 3,000 homes planned as part of the £800m Countesswells development have been built or are under construction.

Those will be unaffected by the turmoil, though it remains unclear if more houses will be built in a community once hoped to be home to around 10,000 people.

‘Fantastic’ to see Countesswells School progress

Originally, another primary and a secondary were planned for the development as more homes were built.

But council education convener M Tauqeer Malik said progress on the current building project was “fantastic”.

Council education convener M Tauqueer Malik, headteacher Paula Rough and primary four pupils got their hands dirty as construction of the new Countesswells School started in November. Picture by Aberdeen City Council.
Council education convener M Tauqueer Malik, headteacher Paula Rough and primary four pupils got their hands dirty as construction of the new Countesswells School started in November. Picture by Aberdeen City Council.

School pupils are presently expected to travel more than three miles to the former Hazlewood School.

“The new Countesswells School, once built, will provide the potential for enabling people to learn and develop themselves in ways that meet their needs, interests, and ambitions as well as providing a central hub for the community,” Mr Malik added.

“I’m sure local residents, including the youngsters who will be attending the new school, will enjoy watching the school being built in the coming months.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]