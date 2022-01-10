Man robbed and seriously assaulted near children’s playpark in Fraserburgh

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man is in hospital after being robbed and seriously assaulted near a Fraserburgh playpark.

The incident took place near Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre on Strichen Road at around 10pm yesterday, January 9.

Officers along with a police vehicle were seen at the scene this morning – with the area being cordoned off to the public.

Police confirmed a 40-year-old was robbed and seriously assaulted, and is currently being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

An investigation is currently under way to piece together what happened with inquiries still ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “Officers received report of a 40-year-old man having been seriously assaulted and robbed in the Strichen Road area of Fraserburgh around 10pm on Sunday, January 9.

“The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Fraserburgh and District councillor Brian Topping urged anyone with information to come forward and help police with catching the culprits.

He said: “I’m obviously horrified that this has sadly happened, and I can imagine that the man is quite shaken up. I hope he does make a full recovery.

“I would encourage people to come forward if they have seen anything suspicious at that time, or know something that could aid the arrest of the culprits.”