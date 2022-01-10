Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man robbed and seriously assaulted near children’s playpark in Fraserburgh

By Denny Andonova
January 10, 2022, 10:58 am Updated: January 10, 2022, 2:47 pm
Police taped off the playpark on Strichen Road in Fraserburgh.
A man is in hospital after being robbed and seriously assaulted near a Fraserburgh playpark.

The incident took place near Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre on Strichen Road at around 10pm yesterday, January 9.

Officers along with a police vehicle were seen at the scene this morning – with the area being cordoned off to the public.

Police confirmed a 40-year-old was robbed and seriously assaulted, and is currently being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

An investigation is currently under way to piece together what happened with inquiries still ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “Officers received report of a 40-year-old man having been seriously assaulted and robbed in the Strichen Road area of Fraserburgh around 10pm on Sunday, January 9.

“The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Fraserburgh and District councillor Brian Topping urged anyone with information to come forward and help police with catching the culprits.

He said: “I’m obviously horrified that this has sadly happened, and I can imagine that the man is quite shaken up. I hope he does make a full recovery.

“I would encourage people to come forward if they have seen anything suspicious at that time, or know something that could aid the arrest of the culprits.”

