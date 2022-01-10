Permanent 20mph speed limit could stop drivers ‘zooming’ past Kintore Primary School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Permanent 20mph speed limit could stop drivers ‘zooming’ past Kintore Primary School

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
January 10, 2022, 12:47 pm
School Road, Kintore, near Kintore Primary School. Picture by Kath Flannery in 2019.
School Road, Kintore, near Kintore Primary School. Picture by Kath Flannery in 2019.

Efforts are being made to stop speeders “zooming along” a road next to an Aberdeenshire primary school.

Residents who live on School Road, in Kintore, say the issue has been a problem for more than a decade.

At the moment, there are flashing signs urging drivers to slow down from the usual 30mph limit to 20mph at certain points in the day.

But tomorrow, the local authority will vote on tougher action to keep Kintore Primary School pupils safe from motorists.

One option will be making the 20mph permanent, but some locals believe the council should go further and install speed bumps.

The long straight road has suffered persistent speeding problems, neighbours say. 

Kintore speed limit change to be decided this week

The proposals will be considered by the Garioch area committee on Tuesday.

Other ideas to prevent people speeding include creating raised crossings and implementing new junction layouts.

On the eve of the talks, Paul MacKellar, who lives on School Road, urged councillors to back the changes.

He said: “Quite often there are a lot of cars speeding here.

“I have lived here for 15 years and speeding has always been an issue because the road is a long straight.

“A lot of kids go zooming up the road, especially in the early evenings.”

Councillors are being urged to drive forward the measures. Picture by Darrell Benns. 

‘Speed bumps needed’

Another resident, who did not wish to named, is unconvinced a new speed limit will help.

She said: “You can put the speed limit down to 20mph but people will still go over the limit.

“Speed bumps would be good and would help to slow down traffic”.

The new limit would come into place at the Castle Walk junction. Picture by Kirstie Topp. 

Where would new Kintore speed limit apply?

If approved the mandatory 20mph speed limit would be in place on School Road, Tuach Road and Castle Walk.

Back in 2019 the three ward councillors at the time Martin Ford, Fergus Hood and Glen Reid raised the speeding issue following concerns about the safety of school pupils.

Councillor Reid said studies showed “horrendous” speeding at lunchtimes, with a large number of motorists driving over the current 30mph limit.

After councillors make a decision on their preferred option, consultation exercises will be carried out before any changes are put in place.

You can see the council papers here.

‘You never stop thinking about work’: A teacher’s life

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal