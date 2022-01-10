Permanent 20mph speed limit could stop drivers ‘zooming’ past Kintore Primary School

An error occurred. Please try again.

Efforts are being made to stop speeders “zooming along” a road next to an Aberdeenshire primary school.

Residents who live on School Road, in Kintore, say the issue has been a problem for more than a decade.

At the moment, there are flashing signs urging drivers to slow down from the usual 30mph limit to 20mph at certain points in the day.

But tomorrow, the local authority will vote on tougher action to keep Kintore Primary School pupils safe from motorists.

One option will be making the 20mph permanent, but some locals believe the council should go further and install speed bumps.

Kintore speed limit change to be decided this week

The proposals will be considered by the Garioch area committee on Tuesday.

Other ideas to prevent people speeding include creating raised crossings and implementing new junction layouts.

On the eve of the talks, Paul MacKellar, who lives on School Road, urged councillors to back the changes.

He said: “Quite often there are a lot of cars speeding here.

“I have lived here for 15 years and speeding has always been an issue because the road is a long straight.

“A lot of kids go zooming up the road, especially in the early evenings.”

‘Speed bumps needed’

Another resident, who did not wish to named, is unconvinced a new speed limit will help.

She said: “You can put the speed limit down to 20mph but people will still go over the limit.

“Speed bumps would be good and would help to slow down traffic”.

Where would new Kintore speed limit apply?

If approved the mandatory 20mph speed limit would be in place on School Road, Tuach Road and Castle Walk.

Back in 2019 the three ward councillors at the time Martin Ford, Fergus Hood and Glen Reid raised the speeding issue following concerns about the safety of school pupils.

Councillor Reid said studies showed “horrendous” speeding at lunchtimes, with a large number of motorists driving over the current 30mph limit.

After councillors make a decision on their preferred option, consultation exercises will be carried out before any changes are put in place.

You can see the council papers here.