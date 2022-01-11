Lady Moderna: Fraserburgh hall where Beatles played to become vaccination centre

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fraserburgh landmark played by The Beatles more than 60 years ago could be turned into a new vaccination centre.

Dalrymple Hall hosted a fledgling version of the Liverpool legends, before Ringo Starr joined, in 1960.

The town centre venue has staged various other events, including a visit from The Queen, since opening in 1881.

Now it is in line for a new lease of life – with ground floor offices potentially being turned into a vaccination centre.

Dalrymple Hall vaccination centre would improve jab process

The Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, a body made up of the council and NHS representatives, is behind the plans.

The local authority confirmed that the change would have “no impact” on the arts centre upstairs.

A spokeswoman said: “The change of use for the lower ground floor will have no impact on the running of the arts centre upstairs.

“Having a home for our vaccination teams will mean that we are better able to continue to deliver seasonal and all other vaccinations in the area.”

Scroll back and forth to see Dalrymple Hall offices could be turned into vaccination centre-

There is currently a drop-in vaccination centre at the Fraserburgh Sports and Community Centre, but the permanent new site in the town centre would replace it.

Under the changes, one large office will be turned into space for four vaccine booths while another will became a private vaccination room.

The staff rooms will be kept for the same purpose, while two other offices will be transformed into PPE and vaccine stores.

Fraserburgh councillor Brian Topping has been in talks with health bosses about the move.

He said some concerns about parking had been raised but believes these can be overcome.

Mr Topping added: “Health comes before anything else, people need that protection against Covid.”

Trip to Fraserburgh was a turning point for The Beatles

The C-listed Dalrymple Hall is one of Fraserburgh’s oldest buildings, and hosts dozens of community groups.

The Beatles were known as the Silver Beetles when they played there on May 23, 1960, in support of Johnny Gentle.

According to the Beatles Bible website, there was some drama on the way to the north-east.

Then-drummer Tommy Moore suffered a concussion and “loosened teeth” when their van crashed and the group’s equipment landed on him.

But the show had to go on…

McCartney looks back on visit

The local promoter and John Lennon are said to have “marched” Tommy to the venue – where he played while heavily sedated and “with little idea where he was”.

Put off by the experience, Tommy left the band the next month.

He was replaced by Pete Best, who drummed for The Beatles for the next two years before Ringo Starr took his place. The rest is history.

Paul McCartney later looked back on his brief time in the Broch.

He said: “We did OK on that tour, playing church halls all over Scotland, places like Fraserburgh.

“It was great – we felt very professional.”

You can see the plans for the Dalrymple Hall vaccination centre here.