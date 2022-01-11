Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wife of Aberdeenshire games developer begs people to get vaccinated after ‘needlephobic’ husband dies of Covid

By Daniel Boal
January 11, 2022, 12:03 pm
Aberdeenshire games developer Stewart Gilray has died after a battle with Covid. Pictures: Facebook

An Aberdeenshire games developer and father-of-two who had a lifelong fear of needles has died after contracting Covid.

Stewart Gilray, 51, caught coronavirus in the middle of December, and, after an extended stay in hospital, he died on Thursday.

His wife, Bec, is now urging everyone to get their vaccine to avoid putting their lives at risk.

Speaking to the Daily Record, she said: “Stewart had a serious fear of needles. In all seriousness, in 25 years, he had one blood test.

“He avoided trying to go to the doctor in case they ever needed to draw blood, but the truth is Stewart wasn’t poorly in the 25 years I knew him.”

Believed he was healthy enough to survive

Mr Gilray, originally from Newburgh, had initially been admitted to hospital after the virus had caused a flare-up of a previously undiagnosed lung condition.

Unable to breathe independently, he had to be put on a ventilator and put into an induced coma.

The 41-year-old added: “He was fit – he could have lost a stone or two like the rest of us – but he genuinely believed he was going to survive this virus because he was healthy.

“Before he was intubated, he said to me: ‘There’s nothing to worry about. I’m going to be fine. I just need a little rest.’

“He went into hospital with low oxygen saturation and went from using an oxygen mask to needing intubated.”

‘Dedicated’ father to Elliot and Darcey

Doctors have told Mrs Gilray that his lung condition may have affected his survival chances.

Hoping that no one else will have to experience the same loss that she and her children are currently dealing with, she urges people to get the vaccine to protect themselves.

She added: “I would not wish this on anyone. It’s horrendous.

“Stewart was the most generous person and had no qualms about helping anybody.

“He was dedicated to our kids, Darcey, three, and Elliot, 15. He loved his life; he loved what we had and what he built in his business.

“He wanted to retire early and spend more time with us – to be with the kids more. He had all these plans and Covid got him.

“Please, just get vaccinated.”

Tributes from the gaming industry

Having picked up his skills and qualifications from his time at the Aberdeen College of Commerce in the 80s, he went on to work as a freelance games programmer.

Working on a number of large titles, he founded Just Add Water in 2006 – leading the company for 15 years as its chief executive officer.

Game developer Mike Bithell said: “Stewart Gilray was a good bloke and mentor, and I was glad when we finally got the chance to work together on Volume: Coda.”

The Yorkshire Marketing Company added: “Covid took Stewart Gilray from us far too early. At only 51, he leaves behind his wife Becca, his young family, his successful online gaming business and his team, my heart goes out to all of them.”

Last week we lost a funny, clever friend and colleague from our Otley business community.Covid took Stewart Gilray…

