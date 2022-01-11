Wife of Aberdeenshire games developer begs people to get vaccinated after ‘needlephobic’ husband dies of Covid

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Aberdeenshire games developer and father-of-two who had a lifelong fear of needles has died after contracting Covid.

Stewart Gilray, 51, caught coronavirus in the middle of December, and, after an extended stay in hospital, he died on Thursday.

His wife, Bec, is now urging everyone to get their vaccine to avoid putting their lives at risk.

Speaking to the Daily Record, she said: “Stewart had a serious fear of needles. In all seriousness, in 25 years, he had one blood test.

“He avoided trying to go to the doctor in case they ever needed to draw blood, but the truth is Stewart wasn’t poorly in the 25 years I knew him.”

Believed he was healthy enough to survive

Mr Gilray, originally from Newburgh, had initially been admitted to hospital after the virus had caused a flare-up of a previously undiagnosed lung condition.

Unable to breathe independently, he had to be put on a ventilator and put into an induced coma.

The 41-year-old added: “He was fit – he could have lost a stone or two like the rest of us – but he genuinely believed he was going to survive this virus because he was healthy.

“Before he was intubated, he said to me: ‘There’s nothing to worry about. I’m going to be fine. I just need a little rest.’

“He went into hospital with low oxygen saturation and went from using an oxygen mask to needing intubated.”

‘Dedicated’ father to Elliot and Darcey

Doctors have told Mrs Gilray that his lung condition may have affected his survival chances.

Hoping that no one else will have to experience the same loss that she and her children are currently dealing with, she urges people to get the vaccine to protect themselves.

She added: “I would not wish this on anyone. It’s horrendous.

“Stewart was the most generous person and had no qualms about helping anybody.

“He was dedicated to our kids, Darcey, three, and Elliot, 15. He loved his life; he loved what we had and what he built in his business.

“He wanted to retire early and spend more time with us – to be with the kids more. He had all these plans and Covid got him.

“Please, just get vaccinated.”

Tributes from the gaming industry

Having picked up his skills and qualifications from his time at the Aberdeen College of Commerce in the 80s, he went on to work as a freelance games programmer.

Working on a number of large titles, he founded Just Add Water in 2006 – leading the company for 15 years as its chief executive officer.

Game developer Mike Bithell said: “Stewart Gilray was a good bloke and mentor, and I was glad when we finally got the chance to work together on Volume: Coda.”

The Yorkshire Marketing Company added: “Covid took Stewart Gilray from us far too early. At only 51, he leaves behind his wife Becca, his young family, his successful online gaming business and his team, my heart goes out to all of them.”