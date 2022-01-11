‘I was robbed of last days with my mum while Downing Street had a drinks party’: Daughter who lost mum on day of alleged party encourages others to speak out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I was robbed of last days with my mum while Downing Street had a drinks party’: Daughter who lost mum on day of alleged party encourages others to speak out

By David Mackay
January 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 11, 2022, 5:20 pm
Amy Hessen holds photograph of mum Fiona Murphy who died on day of Downing Street drinks party.
Amy Hessen with a photo of mum Fiona Murphy. Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

On the very day Downing Street officials allegedly met up for a boozy garden party, Amy Hessen was given the heartbreaking news her mother had died.

While Number 10 reportedly got together to lift spirits and presumably share jokes over wine and beer, Mrs Hessen was in torment about whether she was even allowed to see her dad who had just lost his beloved wife – let alone hug him.

In the days that followed in May 2020, the 35-year-old and her family followed the rules and endured some of their most difficult days alone without the comfort of friends and loved ones.

And what should have been a big funeral for popular former Aberdeen community nurse Fiona Murphy was attended by less than 10 people.

Fiona Murphy was a doting grandmother.

Revelations Downing Street allegedly held a garden party with drinks, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have attended, have devastated the family – with Mrs Hessen saying she now feels she was “robbed” of her final days with her mum.

‘I didn’t know what I was allowed to do’

Mrs Murphy’s family knew her lung cancer was terminal after two and a half years battling the illness.

However, when she died suddenly on May 20, 2020, it still came as a shock to her loved ones and friends.

The 59-year-old, who had also worked at the Scotstown Medical Centre in Bridge of Don, had been shielding at home with husband Jim due to her diagnosis – meaning she had been unable to see the rest of her family face-to-face in the early days of lockdown.

Amy Hessen did not see her mum in the two months before she died. Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

Mrs Hessen has now decided to share her story after being shocked to read reports of Downing Street employees being invited to a party on the same day as she was coming to terms with the death of her mother.

And she says she is now disgusted to learn at the time of second-guessing what rules to follow in her time of grief, the rule-makers were reportedly ignoring them.

She said: “I didn’t see my mum for the last two and a half months of her life, through that time she didn’t see her grandkids and she was deteriorating – I do feel robbed of those last days with her.

“The hardest thing for me, thinking back, is that my mum did die quite suddenly and I didn’t know what I was allowed to do.

“He had just lost his wife and I was thinking ‘Can I go see him?’ I was very anxious about it, I didn’t know what to do, my human instinct was to see him.”

‘It’s not OK to just say ‘It’s Boris Johnson, you know what he’s like’’

Mrs Hessen last saw her mum on Mother’s Day in March 2020 as lockdown restrictions were looming.

At the time, she confesses she was not sure whether it was strictly in accordance with the rules surrounding shielding.

However, the mother-of-three is now “glad” she did, adding: “You could see lockdown was coming. Something told me to see her.”

Now, after multiple revelations of alleged Downing Street parties and get-togethers, Mrs Hessen believes people who were separated from loved ones who died during lockdown, or those who could not grieve in the way they wanted to following a death, should speak up about the hurt they endured while officials reportedly broke rules.

She said: “It really brought it home to me. Things like this have come up a few times, but because it was the same day as my mum died it really got to me.

“I’ve thought in the past ‘What’s my voice going to do?’ but people have to start speaking up.

“When I’ve spoken to family in the past about it they’ve said things like ‘I should be angrier, but I know what the government is like’ or ‘you know what Boris Johnson is like.’

“That’s not OK. It’s starting to get a bit like ‘look what else he’s done now.’ It’s becoming a bit normal now – and it’s not fair.”

Mr Johnson has declined to comment on the allegations of a Downing Street garden party on May 20, 2020 – only saying the alleged event will be investigated as part of an inquiry.

