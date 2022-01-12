Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More than 700 fire staff members in Scotland self-isolating due to Covid

By Denny Andonova
January 12, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 12, 2022, 7:10 pm
More than 700 fire staff members self-isolating due to Covid
A total of 710 people employed by the fire service are currently in self-isolation. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

More than 700 fire staff members are currently self-isolating as Covid continues to put a strain on staffing levels across the country.

The rapid spread of Omicron has put additional pressure on the workforce according to union bosses, although cases within the service have remained relatively low throughout the pandemic.

Information obtained by the Press and Journal has revealed there were a total of 710 Covid-related absences recorded at stations across the country on January 10.

It presents the overall number of people employed by the service who have been asked to self-isolate after they received a Covid diagnosis or were identified as close contacts.

The figure accounts for 9.4% of the fire workforce in Scotland and includes both operational and support staff.

It comes just days after hundreds of police officers were deployed to local police divisions across the country to prevent staff shortages due to Covid.

However, fire deputy chief officer Ross Haggart reassured residents there are “robust” plans in place to ensure the service can continue to respond to emergencies.

He said: “The safety of our staff and the communities we serve is our highest priority.

“Like many other public services, we are inevitably seeing a rise in Covid-related cases, however, we have established protocols and robust contingency plans in place to support our staff, help minimise the risks and ensure we can continue to respond to emergencies.”

Covid impact on staffing levels in Aberdeen increases

In the north and north-east, there have been several occasions recently – specifically in Aberdeen – where the service has struggled to find cover for fire engines due to Covid-related absences.

Fire Brigades Union chairman for north Scotland, Simon Leroux, said the impact of Covid was only accelerated over the festive period as PCR test results were taking longer due to the bank holidays.

He said: “While the service has handled it very good, Covid still had a big impact. And the main issue has been limiting the number of staff on appliances.

“When the pandemic started, the number of people affected was really small, but as the new variant spread like a wildfire, we’ve seen a fair amount of staff having to self-isolate – specifically in the Aberdeen area.

“At the beginning of last week, we had at least one, possibly two, out of six fire engines, which were unavailable for several days because we didn’t have cover for them.

“It’s been a testing time for all of us, but of course the safety and wellbeing of our staff is paramount, so we’ve been following protocol on the back of what the first minister says.

“It’s difficult to do, but call-outs haven’t changed because of the pandemic. A fire is a fire, and we need to be at the station ready to respond.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]