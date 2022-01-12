Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen gift card scheme ‘most successful in UK’ after record-breaking December

By Craig Munro
January 12, 2022, 4:29 pm Updated: January 12, 2022, 4:52 pm
The Aberdeen Gift Card in action.
The Aberdeen Gift Card in action.

The architects of Aberdeen’s gift card scheme have declared it the most successful in the UK, after it generated £190,000 of sales in December alone.

Miconex, the payment provider for 70 Town and City Gift Card initiatives across the UK and Ireland, have said the Granite City achieved their highest sales level over the past year.

Between the card’s launch at the end of November 2020 and the same time last year, it had generated £235,000 of spend in the city.

But an exceptional December last year – by far the most successful month of the initiative so far – pushed that figure up to £425,000 total, thanks to the launch of a digital version and the decision by many local companies to use the card as a gift or reward for employees.

The scheme was launched by BID organisation Aberdeen Inspired ahead of the festive season in 2020, in an effort to encourage people back out to local shops that may have struggled due to the pandemic.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson.

Adrian Watson, chief executive at Aberdeen Inspired said: “It’s fantastic to see the people of Aberdeen supporting their city centre and in turn supporting local retailers, restaurants and the likes through buying an Aberdeen Gift Card.

“As we navigate through Covid-19 we are grateful for the support shown to the city centre by the public and continue to encourage north-east consumers to continue to safely support Aberdeen city centre’s brick and mortar businesses, at a time where it has never been more needed.

“In December alone, sales topped £190,000 – up 37% on the previous year, underlining the public’s desire to support the local economy and shop local at the hundreds of businesses who accept the card.”

Businesses on board

Shell, CNR International, Aberdeen Performing Arts and Aberdeen Harbour Board were among around 40 city businesses that supported the scheme, with corporate orders totaling more than £65,000.

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive at Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: “The Aberdeen Gift Card proved to be a successful way to thank our 100 employees, and we are pleased that the proceeds will directly support local businesses which are navigating through post-lockdown challenges.

“Our congratulations go to Aberdeen Inspired for their success with the Aberdeen Gift Card since 2020.”

‘Unbeatable customer proposition’

Among the other places with Miconex Town & City Gift Cards are Sheffield, Cardiff, Belfast, Glasgow and Drogheda in Ireland – as well as Kirkwall and Elgin.

Colin Munro, managing director at Miconex, said: “Aberdeen Inspired has demonstrated skill, innovation and creativity in the launch and development of the Aberdeen Gift Card.

“They have created an unbeatable customer proposition, a gift card that can be spent with over 200 businesses in the city across a wide variety of sectors, building its desirability as a consumer and corporate gift.

“They have worked successfully with the local authority and other key stakeholders to make the Aberdeen Gift Card integral to city strategy and messaging. And they have continued to develop their gift card with the launch of digital.

“It is these activities and more which have made the Aberdeen Gift Card not only the most successful Town & City Gift Card in Scotland, but the most successful across the whole of the UK and Ireland, and a blueprint of how local gift cards can transform communities and take a proactive, long-term approach to the challenges faced by the high street.”

