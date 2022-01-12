Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman injured in one-car crash on A90 near Stonehaven

By Denny Andonova
January 12, 2022, 3:07 pm Updated: January 12, 2022, 4:09 pm
Police attended an incident near Stonehaven at around 1.15pm.
A woman has been injured following a one-car crash near Stonehaven.

The incident happened on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road south of the town at around 1.15pm.

Police attended the scene and both lanes of road northbound were blocked for about an hour as officers collected evidence.

The force has confirmed a woman has been injured following the incident, however, her condition is unknown at this time.

Traffic flow started to return to normal at around 2.45pm, and the road was cleared at around 4pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to an incident on A90 near Stonehaven at around 1.15pm following reports of a road crash involving one vehicle.

“A woman was reported to have been injured in the crash.

“Officer began to allow traffic moving at around 2.45pm.”

