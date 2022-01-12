Woman injured in one-car crash on A90 near Stonehaven

An error occurred. Please try again.

A woman has been injured following a one-car crash near Stonehaven.

The incident happened on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road south of the town at around 1.15pm.

Police attended the scene and both lanes of road northbound were blocked for about an hour as officers collected evidence.

The force has confirmed a woman has been injured following the incident, however, her condition is unknown at this time.

CLEAR✅ ⌚️16:06#A90 All lanes now running N/B just prior to Stonehaven following the earlier RTC @NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 12, 2022

Traffic flow started to return to normal at around 2.45pm, and the road was cleared at around 4pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to an incident on A90 near Stonehaven at around 1.15pm following reports of a road crash involving one vehicle.

“A woman was reported to have been injured in the crash.

“Officer began to allow traffic moving at around 2.45pm.”