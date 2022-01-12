Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Section of Banff road closed for three weeks while repairs are carried out

By Ellie Milne
January 12, 2022, 8:29 pm Updated: January 12, 2022, 8:33 pm
Repairs will carried out on the damaged seawall. Photo: Aberdeenshire Council.
Repairs will carried out on the damaged seawall. Photo: Aberdeenshire Council.

A section of road in Banff will be closed for three weeks while repair works are carried out.

The closure has been put in place from January 12 as a result of damage to the seawall and undermining of the road.

The “urgent” repair work will take at least three weeks and is expected to be completed by Wednesday, February 2.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed that Scotstown will be closed between the car park and number 19 west.

Pedestrians will still be able to access the area while the council carries out the work but no diversion will be put in place for motorists.

The council has advised that site notices will be issued soon to indicate the traffic restrictions.

Continuing repairs in the area

Last year, a £1.3million project to repair the harbour in the north-east town faced a series of delays.

Harsh weather caused damage on the railway jetty and east pier, with a section of the quayside crumbling into the sea in June 2017.

Following the damage, the local authority began looking into ways to enhance the harbour area.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal