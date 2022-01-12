Section of Banff road closed for three weeks while repairs are carried out

An error occurred. Please try again.

A section of road in Banff will be closed for three weeks while repair works are carried out.

The closure has been put in place from January 12 as a result of damage to the seawall and undermining of the road.

The “urgent” repair work will take at least three weeks and is expected to be completed by Wednesday, February 2.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed that Scotstown will be closed between the car park and number 19 west.

Pedestrians will still be able to access the area while the council carries out the work but no diversion will be put in place for motorists.

The council has advised that site notices will be issued soon to indicate the traffic restrictions.

As a result of damage to the seawall and undermining of the road, we have now closed a section of #Scotstown in #Banff for 3 weeks for repairs Closure extends from no.19 west to the car-park – pedestrian access is being maintained pic.twitter.com/WiYzW3NITv — AberdeenshireCouncil (@Aberdeenshire) January 12, 2022

Continuing repairs in the area

Last year, a £1.3million project to repair the harbour in the north-east town faced a series of delays.

Harsh weather caused damage on the railway jetty and east pier, with a section of the quayside crumbling into the sea in June 2017.

Following the damage, the local authority began looking into ways to enhance the harbour area.