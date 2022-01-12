‘If that was a work event, is our country being led by folk drinking while working?’: Grieving mum slams Boris Johnson’s ‘insincere’ apology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘If that was a work event, is our country being led by folk drinking while working?’: Grieving mum slams Boris Johnson’s ‘insincere’ apology

By David Mackay
January 12, 2022, 5:52 pm Updated: January 12, 2022, 7:28 pm
Amy Hessen's mother Fiona Murphy died on May 20, 2020 - the day of the Downing Street garden party. Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media
Amy Hessen's mother Fiona Murphy died on May 20, 2020 - the day of the Downing Street garden party. Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

An Aberdeen woman whose mother died on the day Boris Johnson attended a boozy Downing Street drinks party has dismissed his “insincere” apology – questioning whether he mistook it for a work event because officials are always “drinking while working”.

Amy Hessen’s mother Fiona Murphy died on May 20, 2020 following a two-year battle with cancer.

The tragedy during the height of the first Covid lockdown threw the mum-of-three into doubt about what she was and was not allowed to do.

While Mrs Hessen, who lives in Aberdeen, fretted about whether she was allowed to hug her dad to grieve together, Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted spirits at a BYOB garden party.

‘Is our country being led by people who are drinking while working?’

Under scrutiny in the House of Commons, the under-fire PM today claimed he had no idea the event he attended was a boozy bash – saying he thought it was a “work event”.

However, Mrs Hessen, who believes Boris Johnson has to resign, believes that excuse raises more questions about the conduct about the prime minister and those he works with.

Amy Hessen with a photo of mother Fiona Murphy. Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

She said: “He’s just trying to make himself less to blame, because the whole thing about the e-mail being sent out was BYOB (bring your own booze/bottle).

“If he’s saying that he thinks that’s a work thing then that’s a separate issue.

“Is our country being led by people who are drinking while working?”

She added: “I don’t think he had much or any respect before, but it’s definitely completely gone now.”

‘An insincere apology’

Mrs Hessen’s mother had been a popular community nurse in Aberdeen and spent her career within the NHS and health services.

Her family believe her funeral would have been attended by many who had been touched by her life.

However, Covid rules at the time resulted in less than 10 people attending.

Mr Johnson apologised in the House of Commons, but said he believed the gathering was “technically” within the rules of the time.

He said: “I should have recognised that even if it were to be said technically to fall within the guidance, there would be millions of people who wouldn’t see it that way.”

Mrs Hessen dismissed his attempts at an apology and saying sorry.

She said: “It was not much of an apology. He started off apologising, but there were too many justifications – it was insincere.

“It’s difficult to think of him as an everyday person. He’s just so unrelatable.”

