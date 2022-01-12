‘If that was a work event, is our country being led by folk drinking while working?’: Grieving mum slams Boris Johnson’s ‘insincere’ apology

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Aberdeen woman whose mother died on the day Boris Johnson attended a boozy Downing Street drinks party has dismissed his “insincere” apology – questioning whether he mistook it for a work event because officials are always “drinking while working”.

Amy Hessen’s mother Fiona Murphy died on May 20, 2020 following a two-year battle with cancer.

The tragedy during the height of the first Covid lockdown threw the mum-of-three into doubt about what she was and was not allowed to do.

While Mrs Hessen, who lives in Aberdeen, fretted about whether she was allowed to hug her dad to grieve together, Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted spirits at a BYOB garden party.

‘Is our country being led by people who are drinking while working?’

Under scrutiny in the House of Commons, the under-fire PM today claimed he had no idea the event he attended was a boozy bash – saying he thought it was a “work event”.

However, Mrs Hessen, who believes Boris Johnson has to resign, believes that excuse raises more questions about the conduct about the prime minister and those he works with.

She said: “He’s just trying to make himself less to blame, because the whole thing about the e-mail being sent out was BYOB (bring your own booze/bottle).

“If he’s saying that he thinks that’s a work thing then that’s a separate issue.

“Is our country being led by people who are drinking while working?”

She added: “I don’t think he had much or any respect before, but it’s definitely completely gone now.”

‘An insincere apology’

Mrs Hessen’s mother had been a popular community nurse in Aberdeen and spent her career within the NHS and health services.

Her family believe her funeral would have been attended by many who had been touched by her life.

However, Covid rules at the time resulted in less than 10 people attending.

Mr Johnson apologised in the House of Commons, but said he believed the gathering was “technically” within the rules of the time.

He said: “I should have recognised that even if it were to be said technically to fall within the guidance, there would be millions of people who wouldn’t see it that way.”

Mrs Hessen dismissed his attempts at an apology and saying sorry.

She said: “It was not much of an apology. He started off apologising, but there were too many justifications – it was insincere.

“It’s difficult to think of him as an everyday person. He’s just so unrelatable.”