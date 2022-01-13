Dyce Post Office move to see significantly longer opening hours and ‘vital’ cash access

The agreed relocation of Dyce Post Office will result in new renovation and significantly longer opening hours.

Moving to the former Clydesdale bank in Dyce, the new Post Office will feature a convenience shop and an additional 66 hours of services a week.

Post Office has agreed to relocate to Premier Store on 109 Victoria Street, Dyce. A minute walk from the previous building, the moving date is set to be announced in the near future.

This plan is seen as “the most effective way to safeguard sustainable Post Office services in the community” with the new premises including both a convenience store and Dyce Post Office. Opening hours at the relocated post office will be Monday to Sunday: 6am-10pm.

As part of the ongoing modernisation of the branch network, the building is to undergo full refurbishment featuring two open-plan counters, alongside the retail counter following a local style branch.

Providing ‘vital’ access to cash

With more branches than all banks and building societies combined, Post Office has the largest retail network in the UK. Owning over 11,500 branches, 99.7% of the population live within three miles of a Post Office making it an important feature of most communities.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson is confident Dyce residents will welcome the move to the new premises and the increased service hours.

He said: “Maintaining access to cash within local communities is vital. In Dyce, we’ve lost three of the four banks in recent years and there is a certain irony that the new Post Office service will be located within one of the former bank buildings.”

Given the importance of Post Offices in delivering banking services and access to cash, it’s important Inverurie isn’t left without a Post Office in the town centre. I will be contacting Post Office management to discuss their plans to reinstate a service. https://t.co/5LlxNbt1Tw — Richard Thomson MP (@RThomsonMP) January 6, 2022

As banks announce upcoming closures across Scotland in 2022, Mr Thomson said even making cash withdrawls can become an issue. As one of the features, the Post Office help people access cash conveniently through partnering with 30 banks, building societies and credit unions.

Mr Thomson added: “This will secure a wide range of banking and other services for Dyce and I congratulate the new Postmaster on this approval.”