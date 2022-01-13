Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dyce Post Office move to see significantly longer opening hours and ‘vital’ cash access

By Lottie Hood
January 13, 2022, 2:19 pm Updated: January 13, 2022, 2:57 pm
The agreed relocation of Dyce Post Office will result in new renovation and significantly longer opening hours.

Moving to the former Clydesdale bank in Dyce, the new Post Office will feature a convenience shop and an additional 66 hours of services a week.

Post Office has agreed to relocate to Premier Store on 109 Victoria Street, Dyce. A minute walk from the previous building, the moving date is set to be announced in the near future.

This plan is seen as “the most effective way to safeguard sustainable Post Office services in the community” with the new premises including both a convenience store and Dyce Post Office. Opening hours at the relocated post office will be Monday to Sunday: 6am-10pm.

As part of the ongoing modernisation of the branch network, the building is to undergo full refurbishment featuring two open-plan counters, alongside the retail counter following a local style branch.

Providing ‘vital’ access to cash

With more branches than all banks and building societies combined, Post Office has the largest retail network in the UK. Owning over 11,500 branches, 99.7% of the population live within three miles of a Post Office making it an important feature of most communities.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson is confident Dyce residents will welcome the move to the new premises and the increased service hours.

He said: “Maintaining access to cash within local communities is vital. In Dyce, we’ve lost three of the four banks in recent years and there is a certain irony that the new Post Office service will be located within one of the former bank buildings.”

As banks announce upcoming closures across Scotland in 2022, Mr Thomson said even making cash withdrawls can become an issue. As one of the features, the Post Office help people access cash conveniently through partnering with 30 banks, building societies and credit unions.

Mr Thomson added: “This will secure a wide range of banking and other services for Dyce and I congratulate the new Postmaster on this approval.”

