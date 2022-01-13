£1.15 million scheme launched by Aberdeen City Council to help the long-term unemployed

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new scheme has been launched by Aberdeen City Council to help those in long-term unemployment find jobs.

The scheme, funded by the Scottish Government, will be overseen by the council and will help those seeking employment by enhancing their skillset.

£1.15 million from the government will help people within the City region gain and remain in employment.

A total of 115 applicants will go into employment with £10,000 going towards salary and additional costs.

This individual funding amount is calculated based on 30 hours of work over 26 weeks.

Long-term unemployment refers to anyone who has been out of work for a minimum of 12 months.

This is likely to apply to those who are struggling to find employment given the negative impact of Covid-19 on the Scottish job market.

The north-east was hit particularly hard in 2021 with the number of job-seeking claimants in the City and Shire more than doubling within a year.

The scheme is part of the larger “No One Left Behind” initiative where those aged over 25 are given the training to help develop employability skills and work experience.

Aberdeen City Council aims to provide as many local opportunities for employment as possible to ensure the north-east is benefiting from the added investment.

Aberdeen City Council leader, Jenny Laing, said: “It’s great to be a part of a programme that will help support our local businesses and economy, as well as supporting individuals in progressing their skillsets and careers.

“The council is dedicated to ensuring that more people are able to access new opportunities, develop their skills, and provide entry into sectors which are experiencing skills shortages such as Health and Social Care, construction, and green jobs.”

Employers looking to participate in the scheme can click here before the January 25 deadline.