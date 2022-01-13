Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£1.15 million scheme launched by Aberdeen City Council to help the long-term unemployed

By Ross Hempseed
January 13, 2022, 1:38 pm Updated: January 13, 2022, 1:58 pm
Photo by Geoff Robinson
A new scheme has been launched by Aberdeen City Council to help those in long-term unemployment find jobs.

The scheme, funded by the Scottish Government, will be overseen by the council and will help those seeking employment by enhancing their skillset.

£1.15 million from the government will help people within the City region gain and remain in employment.

A total of 115 applicants will go into employment with £10,000 going towards salary and additional costs.

This individual funding amount is calculated based on 30 hours of work over 26 weeks.

Long-term unemployment refers to anyone who has been out of work for a minimum of 12 months.

This is likely to apply to those who are struggling to find employment given the negative impact of Covid-19 on the Scottish job market.

The north-east was hit particularly hard in 2021 with the number of job-seeking claimants in the City and Shire more than doubling within a year.

The scheme is part of the larger “No One Left Behind” initiative where those aged over 25 are given the training to help develop employability skills and work experience.

Aberdeen City Council aims to provide as many local opportunities for employment as possible to ensure the north-east is benefiting from the added investment.

Aberdeen City Council leader, Jenny Laing, said: “It’s great to be a part of a programme that will help support our local businesses and economy, as well as supporting individuals in progressing their skillsets and careers.

“The council is dedicated to ensuring that more people are able to access new opportunities, develop their skills, and provide entry into sectors which are experiencing skills shortages such as Health and Social Care, construction, and green jobs.”

Employers looking to participate in the scheme can click here before the January 25 deadline.

