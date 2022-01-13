NHS Grampian records three new Covid deaths in past 24 hours

An error occurred. Please try again.

NHS Grampian has reported a further three Covid deaths in the past 24 hours.

The health board has now recorded 602 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Across the country, a total of 26 people who had tested positive for coronavirus have died.

Today marks the first time case data will include results from lateral flow tests (LFD) as well as PCRs.

A further 8,203 positive cases have been reported across the country with a 15% positivity rate.

A total of 3,017 cases were confirmed with an LFD test only.

Regional breakdown

The latest data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) shows the positive PCR cases confirmed by each health board.

There are 447 new cases in Grampian with 60 in Moray, 187 in Aberdeen City and 200 in Aberdeenshire.

NHS Grampian remains the fourth highest health board in Scotland for total cases since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland has reported a further 203 new cases, including 149 across the Highlands and 54 in Argyll and Bute.

A total of 11 new cases have been confirmed in the Western Isles, while there are 12 in Orkney and five in Shetland.

Hospital admissions

The number of people in hospitals across Scotland with coronavirus has risen to 1,560 in the past 24 hours.

This is an increase of 23 on yesterday’s number.

There are currently 58 people in intensive care – one fewer than yesterday.

Admissions in NHS Grampian hospitals have risen by eight to 90, with six people currently in intensive care.

NHS Highland has 37 coronavirus patients in its hospitals which is a decrease of six in the past 24 hours.

Vaccine roll-out

A total of 17,463 people have received a dose of the Covid vaccine in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

A further 1,037 people received their first dose, bringing the total to 4,395,793.

The number of second doses administered has risen by 2,854 to 4,057,606.

There are now 3,159,109 people across the country who have received their booster or third dose after 13,572 were given yesterday.

This figure represents 66% of the population aged 12 and over.