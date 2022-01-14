Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland’s air ambulance charity records busiest year since operations began

By Lottie Hood
January 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 14, 2022, 11:59 am
Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021. Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews. Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA)
Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) has reported its busiest year since operations began.

As Scotland came out of lockdown, emergency call outs for the charity dramatically increased from the previous year.

At SCAA’s airbases in Aberdeen and Perth, crews were deployed 810 times during 2021 in a 76% increase from the previous year.

These call outs included a record number of seriously ill or injured patients from across Scottish mainland and many of its islands who had to be flown quickly to receive advanced hospital care. A total of 333 people were airlifted by SCAA.

Almost three quarters of these had to be flown to Scotland’s four Major Trauma Centres at Aberdeen, Glasgow, Dundee and Edinburgh. Traumatic injury cases made up 40% of 2021’s call outs showing a 49% increase from previous years. The majority of these were due to road traffic collisions which accounted for 17% of total deployments from the year.

A total of 333 patients were airlifted in charity-funded helicopter air ambulances by SCAA in 2021.  Supplied by Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Other trauma emergencies included falls, industrial accidents and equestrian-related injuries. SCAA crews also attended calls relating to cardiac related emergencies and strokes.

A total 0f 160 of these missions involved transferring critically ill patients from remote or island locations. During the year, 27% of the total call outs were also attended by paramedics travelling across land in their Rapid Response Vehicles.

Important ‘life-saving’ work

Now in its ninth year of operation, the charity is run and funded entirely by donations from the public.

The charity’s chief executive David Craig said the charity-funded helicopter air ambulances and crews perform a vital role in a filling the increased demand for pre-hospital emergency care. Despite busyness being expected after the country eased out of lockdown, Mr Craig said the demand on the charity’s services have been “considerable”.

He said: “The fact that three quarters of our airlifted patients were flown to one of the country’s four Major Trauma Centres shows the high-acuity trauma our crews are dealing with.

“SCAA’s speed and level of care have proven to be life-saving and our crews’ impressive work – during another challenging year – has seen us delivering more emergency care than ever before which reflects the demand for our service.”

One of SCAA’s dedicated medical crews attending to a patient. Supplied by Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA)

Thanks to the donations from the public, SCAA was enabled to be online 12 hours a day throughout the whole of 2021 at both Aberdeen and Perth bases. David Craig is grateful for the support the charity received throughout a challenging year.

“It’s been a trying year for everyone,” he said “but our amazing supporters kept the charity in their hearts throughout, with their ongoing generosity enabling SCAA to take more care, more quickly to more people throughout the whole of Scotland than ever before.”

