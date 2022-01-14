One person taken to hospital following crash in Westhill By Ellie Milne January 14, 2022, 6:59 pm Police attended a crash in Westhill at around 6pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up One person has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Westhill. The incident took place on Westhill Drive, just outside the Holiday Inn, at around 6pm. Police are in attendance at the scene and are currently diverting traffic while they wait for the remaining vehicle to be recovered. The road is partially blocked with access towards the Tesco roundabout and Straik Road restricted. Motorists are advised that traffic is building in the area. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Resurfacing works to close A96 near Inverurie over two weekends Woman injured in one-car crash on A90 near Stonehaven Aberdeen man taken to hospital after falling off e-bike on Queen’s Road Man charged following two-vehicle crash on the A92 at Portlethen