One person taken to hospital following crash in Westhill

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Westhill.

The incident took place on Westhill Drive, just outside the Holiday Inn, at around 6pm.

Police are in attendance at the scene and are currently diverting traffic while they wait for the remaining vehicle to be recovered.

The road is partially blocked with access towards the Tesco roundabout and Straik Road restricted.

Motorists are advised that traffic is building in the area.