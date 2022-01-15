Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Car seized after motorist caught driving ‘carelessly’ twice near Thurso

By Daniel Boal
January 15, 2022, 11:55 am Updated: January 15, 2022, 11:57 am
A motorist has had their car seized by the police after they were caught driving in an anti-social and careless way twice near Thurso.

Warned initially by officers on December 29 for driving carelessly on the A9 between Thurso and Scrabster, the motorist was told a similar warning could result in the seizure of their car.

The same motorist was seen by officers driving in a similar manner on the same stretch of road just two weeks later on January 14.

Officers have now seized his car and charged him with careless driving.

In the hopes of deterring other careless drivers, the police have shared the incident online.

The online appeal added: “We often receive concerns about the manner of some peoples driving and in instances where that driving falls far below the standards expected from the public, then we will use this legislation to help deter people from driving that way and if they continue to do so, then we will look to make the roads safer by taking their vehicles away from them.”

