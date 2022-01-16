Library projects in the north and north-east secure share of £400,000 funding

An error occurred. Please try again.

Library projects in the north and north-east will have secured a share of £400,000 of government funding to deliver new and educational library projects.

More than 30 libraries in Scotland received support to help create and deliver new projects to generate interest in reading.

The aim is to get more people involved in reading and covering topics like tackling climate change and promoting sustainable development.

The Public Library Improvement Fund and the School Library Improvement Fund were set up by the Scottish Government and administered by the Scottish Library and Information Council.

It comes just months after the Public Library Covid Relief Fund administered vital funding to libraries to offset the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Projects to receive support include Books and Beats delivered by High Life Highland, which will receive £5,500.

Forres Academy in Moray will receive £3,750 to deliver a project aiming to help students promote equality, inclusion and diversity while creating a mentally healthy school.

‘Our public libraries are an important focal point’

In Aberdeen, the Hear a Story/Tell a Story project at Dyce Academy and Harlaw Academy’s project with the Holocaust Educational Trust will receive £4,000 and £8,000 respectively.

Other school projects in Scotland will champion topics such as anti-racism and anti-discrimination.

Culture Minister Jenny Gilruth said: “Libraries play a key role in our communities and our schools and projects funded through these awards will help to improve the services they can offer.

“Promoting sustainability is integral to our net zero ambitions to tackle climate change and our public libraries are an important focal point for conversations and taking action.

“And as part of our wider approach to creating anti-racist environments in school, it is great to see school libraries engaging our young people on the importance of belonging, inclusion and social justice.”

Pamela Tulloch, chief executive at the Scottish Library and Information Council, said: “As we begin to rebuild our society following the pandemic, school and public libraries are an essential part of the recovery process to ensure our future social and economic well-being.

“We’re particularly proud to provide funding awards to projects that promote sustainable development in public libraries and champion anti-racism and anti-discrimination across school libraries as examples of how libraries can make a valuable contribution to Scotland’s social fabric.”