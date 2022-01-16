Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Library projects in the north and north-east secure share of £400,000 funding

By Ross Hempseed
January 16, 2022, 11:19 am Updated: January 16, 2022, 11:59 am
Forres Academy is one of the schools that will benefit from new funding. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Library projects in the north and north-east will have secured a share of £400,000 of government funding to deliver new and educational library projects.

More than 30 libraries in Scotland received support to help create and deliver new projects to generate interest in reading.

The aim is to get more people involved in reading and covering topics like tackling climate change and promoting sustainable development.

The Public Library Improvement Fund and the School Library Improvement Fund were set up by the Scottish Government and administered by the Scottish Library and Information Council.

It comes just months after the Public Library Covid Relief Fund administered vital funding to libraries to offset the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Projects to receive support include Books and Beats delivered by High Life Highland, which will receive £5,500.

Forres Academy in Moray will receive £3,750 to deliver a project aiming to help students promote equality, inclusion and diversity while creating a mentally healthy school.

‘Our public libraries are an important focal point’

In Aberdeen, the Hear a Story/Tell a Story project at Dyce Academy and Harlaw Academy’s project with the Holocaust Educational Trust will receive £4,000 and £8,000 respectively.

Other school projects in Scotland will champion topics such as anti-racism and anti-discrimination.

Culture Minister Jenny Gilruth said: “Libraries play a key role in our communities and our schools and projects funded through these awards will help to improve the services they can offer.

“Promoting sustainability is integral to our net zero ambitions to tackle climate change and our public libraries are an important focal point for conversations and taking action.

“And as part of our wider approach to creating anti-racist environments in school, it is great to see school libraries engaging our young people on the importance of belonging, inclusion and social justice.”

Pamela Tulloch, chief executive at the Scottish Library and Information Council, said: “As we begin to rebuild our society following the pandemic, school and public libraries are an essential part of the recovery process to ensure our future social and economic well-being.

“We’re particularly proud to provide funding awards to projects that promote sustainable development in public libraries and champion anti-racism and anti-discrimination across school libraries as examples of how libraries can make a valuable contribution to Scotland’s social fabric.”

