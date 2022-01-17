Lerwick ferry crewman taken to hospital by helicopter after medical emergency

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A crewman on the Shetland ferry has been flown to hospital after a medical emergency on board.

Shetland Coastguard’s Rescue 900 helicopter was called out to the Northlink ferry to Lerwick at around 5am after being alerted to the incident.

The coastguard rescue team also assisted on the ferry, which left Aberdeen at 7pm on Sunday evening bound for Lerwick.

The casualty was taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick for treatment.