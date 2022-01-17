Fire crews tackle flat blaze on Fraserburgh street as smoke seen billowing out of window By Craig Munro January 17, 2022, 1:53 pm Updated: January 17, 2022, 7:05 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two fire engines were sent to tackle a blaze in a Fraserburgh flat. The appliances, both from the Aberdeenshire town’s fire department, arrived at the scene on Academy Road at around 1.16pm. Video footage shows a hose being aimed into a first-floor window, with smoke billowing out. A spokeswoman confirmed that the fire had been extinguished by 2pm. It is not yet known if anyone was hurt in the incident. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Calls for CCTV to be installed at Aberdeen high-rise badly damaged in deliberate fire Firefighters tackle blaze at storage units near Buckie’s Marine Hotel Firefighters tackle fire at Aberdeen high-rise Fire crews called to house blaze in Highland village