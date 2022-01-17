Fire crews tackle flat blaze on Fraserburgh street as smoke seen billowing out of window

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two fire engines were sent to tackle a blaze in a Fraserburgh flat.

The appliances, both from the Aberdeenshire town’s fire department, arrived at the scene on Academy Road at around 1.16pm.

Video footage shows a hose being aimed into a first-floor window, with smoke billowing out.

A spokeswoman confirmed that the fire had been extinguished by 2pm.

It is not yet known if anyone was hurt in the incident.